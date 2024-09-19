Jordan Travis' parents and siblings: Meet the quarterback's family

Jordan Travis is an American professional football quarterback for the New York Jets of the NFL. He played college football for the Florida State Seminoles. After graduating high school he was ranked No. 24 dual-threat quarterback by 247Sports. Aside from his thriving career, Jordan’s personal life has been a major topic of interest among his fans. For instance, who are Jordan Travis’ parents and siblings?

Jordan Travis at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana (L). Jordan at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida (R). Photo: Megan Briggs, Michael Hickey (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jordan began his college career at Louisville before transferring to Florida State in 2019. In 2023, he led the Seminoles to an undefeated regular season and was named the ACC Player of the Year. The Jets selected him in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft. Jordan Travis' family played a significant role in shaping the person he is today.

Profile summary

Full name Jordan Travis Gender Male Date of birth 2 May 2000 Age 24 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Taurus Place of birth West Palm Beach, Florida, United States Current residence West Palm Beach, Florida, United States Ethnicity African-American Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 6’1’’ Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 200 Weight in kilograms 91 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Tammy Father Tony Siblings 3 Relationship status Single School Palm Beach Central High School, The Benjamin School College Louisville, Florida State Profession Football quarterback Instagram @jordantrav13

Who are Jordan Travis’ parents?

Jordan Travis’ father is Tony and his mother is Tammy Travis. His father is a former footballer who played college football at Syracuse. Jordan attributes his strong work ethic and passion for football to the influence of his father.

Jordan's mother has maintained a low profile and has not disclosed many details about herself. She is reportedly a nurse and has been a big supporter of her son’s football career and has fully supported it.

Jordan Travis' sister Jade and father (L). Jordan Travis' mother, sister Jade and father (R). Photo: @jada.travis, @devotrav on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jordan Travis' siblings

The American football quarterback grew up alongside three siblings: two sisters, Jaida and Janae, and a brother, Devon. Find out more details about them below.

Jordan Travis' brother

Jordan's brother, Devon, was born on 21 February 1991 in West Palm Beach, Florida, United States. He is 33 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Pisces. Devon is a professional baseball coach and former second baseman. He made his Major League Baseball (MLB) debut on 6 April 2015 with the Toronto Blue Jays after being drafted by the Detroit Tigers.

Devon played for the Toronto Blue from 2015 to 2018 and later began his coaching career in 2021 with the GCL Braves. Devon has been a constant source of support for his brother, Jordan, whom he admires both personally and professionally. Seeing Jordan's success has been a rewarding experience for Devon.

Devon Travis during MLB game action against the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre on 27 May 2017 in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Tom Szczerbowski

Source: Getty Images

In a 2020 interview with The Tallahassee Democrat, Devon said:

It has been so cool, and I am so happy for him that he has finally gotten his opportunity, and he’s taking his opportunity to leave it all on the field, every single play — that’s what makes me most proud,

He continued:

The culmination of what he has been through and the fact this was his dream school his entire life - to be a football player at Florida State - it's so cool to see him loving the game at this level.

In a 2019 interview with The New York Times, Jordan said his big brother, Devon, has helped him remain patient. He said:

I try to be just like my brother. He’s had everything in the world and he’s still one of the most humble people I’ve ever experienced in my life. I try to base myself off of that. … You just have to have positivity and confidence. If you’re positive and you have confidence, you can do whatever you want to do.

Jordan Travis sisters

Jordan has two sisters who are also athletes. His older sister, Jaida (Jada), was a standout basketball player at Nova Southeastern University and a two-time All-American. His younger sister, Janae, is a track and field athlete who has competed at the high school level.

FAQs

Who is Jordan Travis? Jordan is an American professional football quarterback for the New York Jets. Where is Jordan Travis from? He was born in West Palm Beach, Florida, United States. How old is Jordan Travis? The football quarterback is 24 years old as of 2024. He was born on 2 May 2000. Who are Jordan Travis' mom and dad? His father is Tony, and his mother is Tammy Travis. Does Jordan Travis have siblings? The American football quarterback has three siblings: two sisters, Jaida and Janae and a brother, Devon. Who is Jordan Travis dating? The American athlete is not dating anyone at the moment. What is Jordan Travis’ height? He is 6 feet 1 inches or 185 centimetres tall.

Jordan Travis has made a name for himself as one of the most promising young talents in the NFL. He currently plays for the New York Jets of the National Football League. Jordan Travis’ parents, Tony and Tammy Travis, have played a pivotal role in shaping his athletic talent. The footballer has three siblings: two sisters, Jaida and Janae, and a brother, Devon.

