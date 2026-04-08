Nigeria's NNPC successfully exports its new Cawthorne crude grade, enhancing its global oil market position

Nigeria aims to diversify crude exports with the launch of Cawthorne, a light, sweet crude oil blend

NNPC targets ambitious production goals, focusing on innovation and partnerships to maximise hydrocarbon value

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria has taken a bold step to strengthen its position in the global oil market as the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) begins export of a newly discovered crude oil grade, Cawthorne.

The national oil company confirmed that the maiden cargo of the blend was successfully shipped to Europe, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria’s drive to boost production, diversify exports, and increase revenue at a time of elevated global oil prices.

NNPC announces the export of Cawthorne crude to the Netherlands. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

According to a Punch report, the cargo, lifted on April 5, 2026, was transported aboard the MT Eburones vessel, with its destination set for the Netherlands and the wider international market.

A premium blend with strong global appeal

NNPC described the Cawthorne crude as a light, sweet grade with an API gravity of 36.4, placing it among the most desirable crude types globally.

Light, sweet crude is particularly valued by refiners for its high yield of premium products such as petrol and diesel.

Industry watchers say this positions Cawthorne alongside Nigeria’s flagship Bonny Light crude oil, which has long enjoyed strong demand in international markets due to its quality and refining efficiency.

The company noted that the maiden shipment, estimated at 950,000 barrels, was exported via the Cawthorne Floating Storage and Offloading (FSO) facility located offshore Bonny, Rivers State.

Strategic infrastructure boosts export efficiency

According to NNPC, the offshore FSO plays a critical role in improving crude evacuation from Oil Mining Lease 18 (OML 18), enhancing operational efficiency and strengthening Nigeria’s reliability as a global supplier.

The development is seen as part of broader efforts to modernise infrastructure, reduce bottlenecks, and improve energy security in Africa’s largest oil-producing nation, Daily Sun reported.

Part of a bigger growth strategy

The launch of the Cawthorne blend is not an isolated move. It forms part of a deliberate strategy by NNPC to unlock value across its assets and expand Nigeria’s portfolio of exportable crude grades.

In recent years, the country has introduced new blends such as Nembe crude oil and Utapate crude oil, signalling a shift toward diversification after decades of reliance on established grades like Bonny Light, Qua Iboe, Forcados, and Escravos.

NNPC’s leadership says the focus is now firmly on monetising resources, improving market relevance, and delivering measurable commercial outcomes.

Renewed hope amid production challenges

Nigeria’s oil sector has faced persistent setbacks in recent years, including crude theft, pipeline vandalism, and underinvestment in upstream operations, all of which have weighed heavily on output.

The introduction of Cawthorne crude comes as the country intensifies efforts to ramp up production to ambitious targets of three million barrels per day and 12 billion cubic feet of gas per day by 2030.

Analysts believe expanding Nigeria’s crude slate with high-quality blends like Cawthorne could help the country remain competitive in a rapidly evolving global energy landscape, where demand is increasingly shifting toward cleaner and more efficient crude types.

Strengthening Nigeria’s global energy standing

NNPC says it remains committed to leveraging innovation, partnerships, and operational discipline to maximise the value of Nigeria’s hydrocarbon resources.

With the successful export of the Cawthorne blend, Nigeria is sending a strong signal to global markets: it is not only open for business but also ready to compete with some of the world’s best crude producers.

NNPC exports about 950,000 barrels of Cawthorne to the Netherlands. Credit: NNPC

Source: UGC

For a country eager to revive its oil fortunes, the arrival of Cawthorne may well mark the beginning of a new chapter.

FG sells over N47 trillion worth of crude

Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Bureau of Statistics has revealed that Nigeria exported N47.43 trillion worth of crude oil in the full year of 2025.

This represents a decline from N55.29 trillion worth of crude sold in 2024.

The NBS disclosed the figures in its Q4 foreign trade in goods statistics report.

Source: Legit.ng