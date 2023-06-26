Simon Ekpa’s biography: age, wife, net worth, state of origin

Simon Ekpa is a Nigeria-Finnish lawyer, political activist and former athlete. He first gained immense popularity in July 2021, after he became the lead broadcaster for Radio Biafra following the arrest of the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Simon Ekpa is among the current leaders of the Biafra State and is the designated Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government in Exile (BRGIE) organisation. He is the founder and CEO of Ekpa & Co Oy, a renowned law firm specialising primarily in immigration law. He currently resides in Lahti, Suomi, Finland.

Simon Ekpa’s biography

The political activist was born in the Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi State, Nigeria, where he was raised. He is a Nigeria-Finnish national and is of African heritage. Simon is the son of the late King Nwangbo (The Ogaba Idu of the Ngbo clan) and Lolo Nwangbo. He has siblings.

After completing his high school education, he enrolled at Aberystwyth University, where he graduated with a Master’s degree in Law. He later attended ABMS Education Group Switzerland, where he obtained his PhD, Doctor of Philosophy in Business Law. He also studied Law at Canyon College.

What is Simon Ekpa’s age?

The Nigeria-Finnish lawyer is 38 years old as of 2023. When was Simon Ekpa born? He was born on 21 March 1985. His zodiac sign is Aries.

Career

Simon Ekpa is a former athlete, lawyer and political activist. He began his career as an athlete and represented Nigeria at the 2003 African Junior Athletics Championships in Cameroon, where he won a silver medal.

His athletic career, however, did not take off as he relocated to Finland in 2007, where he became a member of the Finland Military Reserve Force. He later joined the National Coalition Party of Finland and was a candidate in the 2022 Finnish county elections. He is currently the member and committee chair of the transportation board at Lahden Kaupunki in the City of Lahti.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Simon works as an immigration specialist at Säkäjärvi Ekpa Oy. He has held the position since January 2009 and previously served as the firm’s CEO from 2012 to 2015.

He is also the founder and CEO of Ekpa & Co Oy, a renowned law firm specialising primarily in immigration law. The firm also provides expert services in criminal cases, family and child rights, litigation, translation, and other legal consultations.

He is also a former Post Graduate student instructor in the Department of Law and Criminology at Aberystwyth University.

What is Simon Ekpa’s net worth?

The Nigerian-born political activist has an alleged net worth of $4 million. His primary source of income is his career as a lawyer and his various businesses.

Who is Simon Ekpa’s wife?

The Nigerian-Finnish lawyer has been married to his Finnish wife for a while now. The couple shares a son named Prince Adam Ekpa. The two have, however, kept their relationship under wraps since they have not disclosed any details about their marriage. The family of three currently resides in Lahti, Suomi, Finland.

What is Simon Ekpa’s height?

The political activist is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 176 pounds or 80 kilograms.

What happened to Simon Ekpa?

Simon was arrested on Thursday, 23 February 2023, by Finland authorities at his home in Finland. He was allegedly accused of using social media to incite violence. He leads a faction within the Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob), which is fighting for a breakaway state in south-eastern Nigeria.

