Is James Goldstein married? Inside his low-key but intriguing dating history

Is James Goldstein married? NBA superfan James Goldstein has never been married and is currently single. In the 90s, he was romantically linked to American actress and Playboy Playmate Jayne Mansfield.

James Goldstein pictured by Madhappy for the Lakers Youth Foundation at the Sheats-Goldstein Residence in Los Angeles, CA, United States. Photo: @madhappy (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

As of March 2026, James Goldstein is not married.

His most recently documented relationship was with Danish model Amalie Wichmann .

. James Goldstein's earliest relationship was with Jayne Mansfield, whom he met while he was a college student .

. He has been rumoured to have been romantically involved with Marilyn Monroe, Brigitte Bardot, Kira Diktir, and Charlotte Collard.

Profile summary

Full name James F. Goldstein Common name James Goldstein Nickname Jimmy Gender Male Date of birth 5 January 1940 Age 86 years old as of March 2026 Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States Nationality American Residence Beverly Crest, Los Angeles, California, United States Ethnicity White Eye colour Blue Hair colour Grey Father Nanette Gamse Goldstein Mother C. Ellis Goldstein Relationship status Single Profession Businessman High school education Nicolet High School Higher education Stanford University Net worth $200 million Social media Instagram

Is James Goldstein married?

James Goldstein, who has a documented courtside attendance of about 5,000 NBA games, has never been in a publicly known committed relationship. Have a look at the rumoured partners he is believed to have dated.

Amalie Wichmann (2010–2013)

James Goldstein and Amalie Wichmann pictured during the 2011 NBA Playoffs match between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks at Staples Centre. Photo: @Rock Nation

Source: Facebook

On several occasions, James Goldstein has been publicly photographed with Amalie Ny Wichmann. In 2010, James Goldstein, who made his fortune in property, was photographed with the Danish model during a profile interview. The image showed the pair leaning on a white 1961 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow II convertible outside his expansive home.

Publicly, the pair was first spotted at the Staples Centre when the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics played against each other in Game Seven of the 2010 NBA Finals.

In 2011, James Goldstein was seen with Amalie Wichmann before Game Two of the Western Conference Semifinals in the 2011 NBA Playoffs match between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks at the Staples Centre on 4 May 2011 in Los Angeles, California.

Most recently, James Goldstein posted an Instagram photo of himself with Amalie Wichmann at a Lakers vs. Spurs game held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Despite being photographed together on various occasions, James Goldstein and Amalie Wichmann have not acknowledged a romantic relationship. James Goldstein has also been photographed with Brittany Porter, known online as Brook Lynn, Inès Trocchia, and Sierra Plowden at NBA games.

Jayne Mansfield (mid-1960s)

Jayne Mansfield pictured with her dog in Rome, Italy, around June 1962. Photo: @Memory Lane

Source: Facebook

Before the NBA courtside became his stage, James Goldstein was romantically linked to Jayne Mansfield. By 1964, he was finishing his studies at UCLA business school and living near the Whisky a Go Go, where he met Jayne Mansfield. The pair had a six-month romance while she was married to Mariska Hargitay's father, Mickey Hargitay.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, James Goldstein persisted with the relationship even after Hargitay discovered the affair. Goldstein vividly described the confrontation that followed.

He started bashing me over the head. She was standing there screaming. I begged for my life.

While speaking to Cargo Collective, he denied rumours that he had had a romantic relationship with Bridgette Bardot.

JG There are a lot of different stories that go around that I am quite amused by. When I go to St. Tropez, the prevalent rumour is that I used to have a romance with Bridgette Bardot. I was involved with a movie starlet, but it wasn’t Bridgette Bardot.

James Goldstein and Jayne Mansfield pictured dancing at the Whisky a Go Go. Photo: @jamesfgoldstein

Source: Instagram

He further revealed details of his relationship with the famous Playboy Playmate to Cargo Collective's Savi Kuruppu, saying;

I was in college at the time, and I met her in a nightclub. She was considerably older than me, and we immediately had a romance, which was quite exciting, as I had just moved to Los Angeles, and the Hollywood life of hanging around movie stars was all very new to me.

FAQs

How old is James Goldstein? Born on 5 January 1940, James Goldstein is 86 years old as of March 2026, and his zodiac sign is Capricorn. How rich is James Goldstein? The American real estate investor and NBA superfan has an alleged net worth of $200 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Is James Goldstein married? The real estate investor is not married. Who is James Goldstein's wife? James Goldstein does not have a wife at the time of this writing. Who is Amalie Wichmann? She is a Danish model who has been photographed several times with James Goldstein at his home and at NBA games. Did James Goldstein date Jayne Mansfield? James Goldstein and Jayne Mansfield had a six-month relationship in the 1960s. Who is Jayne Mansfield? Jayne Mansfield was an American actress and the mother of Law & Order: SVU and Seinfeld actress Mariska Hargitay.

James Goldstein is not married. There is no legal evidence that the real estate and fashion icon has entered a legal marriage at the time of this writing. His only confirmed romantic relationship was with Playboy Playmate Jayne Mansfield during his schooling days at UCLA Business School in the 1960s.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng