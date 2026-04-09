A University of Uyo (UNIUYO) student has bagged a medical degree in grand style, 10 years after she was the best graduating student in her secondary school

The lady who was recently inducted as a medical doctor emerged as the best doctor in internal medicine, paediatrics and community medicine

Celebrating her graduation and induction, the fresh medical doctor expressed gratitude to God, her parents, and many others

Dr Idongesit Timothy Ekpo, a University of Uyo (UNIUYO) fresh medicine graduate, has celebrated her academic feat on social media.

The medical doctor shared videos from her induction into the medical profession on Facebook.

Dr Idongesit Timothy Ekpo graduated from UNIUYO with multiple honours. Photo Credit: Idy Ekpo

Source: Facebook

UNIUYO graduate highlights her wins

Idongesit, in a Facebook post on April 8, noted that she was the valedictorian of her secondary school in 2016 and had wondered what the future would hold for her.

10 years later, she was not only inducted into the medical profession, but also graduated as the best student in paediatrics, community medicine and internal medicine.

Idongesit appreciated God, her parents, mentors, teachers and all who believed in her and supported her on the academic journey. In her words:

"Ten years ago, I was named Valedictorian of my secondary school, Beulah International School. At the time, I often wondered what the future would look like.

"Today, a decade later, I am being inducted as a Medical Doctor, graduating:

"• with Distinction and as Best Graduating Doctor in Pediatrics.

"• with Distinction and as Best Graduating Doctor in Community Medicine.

"• as Best Graduating Doctor in Internal Medicine.

"I am deeply grateful to God, my parents, mentors, teachers, and everyone who believed in me and supported me through this journey.

"The dream continues and this is only the beginning.

"Reintroducing: Dr. Idongesit Timothy Ekpo, Marked by Excellence!"

Dr Idongesit Timothy Ekpo bagged a medical degree from UNIUYO in grand style. Photo Credit: Idy Ekpo

Source: Facebook

See her Facebook post below:

UNIUYO medicine graduate celebrated on social media

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UNIUYO graduate's post below:

Margaret Antai said:

"Congratulations!! These are the things I love to see!!!"

Bridget Bassey said:

"Congratulations dear, this is well deserved the journey is not for the weak."

Blessing Ema said:

"Congratulations my girl,this story actually started in my chemistry class. You were the best and will continue to be the best. Love you tons. Super proud of you."

Jeremiah Iniobong Godson

"Greatness doesn't just emerge, it often has a history or simply put a "yesterday"

"Congratulations idy."

Enwongo C. Cleopas said:

"It is indeed only the beginning. A very beautiful congratulations to you!!!!"

Joemike Philip

"Na your popsy students I dey pity now.

"Snr man go too use you do example give them!!"

Joshua Udo said:

"Congrats Idy Ekpo. That's a good history to play back. At BIS where the story of your excellence was celebrated, l was there. I need a witness. Bravo!"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a UNIUYO student had graduated with a first-class degree in mathematics.

UNIYO lovebirds graduate together

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that lovebirds at the University of Uyo had graduated at the same time.

Taking to TikTok, he shared lovely pictures they had taken together at different times and penned an emotional message about their relationship. The man noted that he met his girlfriend in his second year, admitting that dating at the university was quite a challenge, but that their graduation together is special to him.

Looking back on their relationship as undergraduates, he said that they encountered people who were happy when he had problems with his girlfriend, while others tried to break their bond. He added that there were times when they considered calling it quits on their relationship. But they again overcame those low moments and weathered the storm together.

Source: Legit.ng