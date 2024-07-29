Who are Eminem's siblings? A closer look at the rapper's family

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, is a rapper, songwriter, record producer and actor from the United States. He is widely recognised for his unique style, profound lyrics, and the ability to express deep emotions through his music. The rapper’s top albums include The Slim Shady LP (1999) and his follow-up solo album, The Marshall Mathers LP. The rapper’s personal life has been a subject of interest among his fans. Who are Eminem's siblings?

Eminem attends a ceremony honouring Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson (L). The rapper performing onstage at Live from Detroit: The Concert (R). Photo: Paul Archuleta, Aaron J. Thornton/ (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Eminem was born on 17 October 1972 in St. Joseph, Missouri, United States, and attended Lincoln High School. The rapper has solidified his position in the music industry with over 15 Grammy Awards, 9 American Music Awards, 17 Billboard Music Awards, and an Academy Award for Best Original Song for Lose Yourself. The rapper comes from a small family and does not have biological siblings.

Full name Marshall Bruce Mathers III Nickname Eminem, Slim Shady Gender Male Date of birth 17 October 1972 Age 51 years old (as of July 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth St. Joseph, Missouri, United States Current residence Detroit, Michigan, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr. Mother Deborah R. Nelson-Mathers Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Children 3 School Lincoln High School Profession Rapper, songwriter, record producer, actor Instagram @eminem X (Twitter) @Eminem Facebook @eminem

Rapper Eminem's siblings

How many siblings does Eminem have? The American songwriter has three siblings: Michael Mathers, Nathan Kane Samara-Mathers and Sarah Mathers.

1. Michael Mathers

Michael Mathers is Eminem's younger half-brother. He was born in 1989 and is 35 years old as of 2024. Details about Michael’s life remain private, as he has generally stayed out of the limelight. Michael Mathers was born to Eminem's mother, Deborah Rae "Debbie", and her second husband, Ronald Polkinghorn.

2. Nathan Kane Samara-Mathers

Nathan Kane Samara, commonly known as Nate Kane, is Eminem’s half-brother on his mother’s side. Born on 3 February 1986, Nate shares a close relationship with Eminem. He has occasionally appeared in Eminem's music videos and has pursued a career in music and acting. Nate has admired his brother and often speaks about Eminem's influence on his life and career.

At the age of eight, Nathan was placed into foster care, an event Eminem alluded to in his 2014 track "Headlights." Speaking during a Rolling Stone interview, Eminem revealed how he tried gaining custody of his then 16-year-old half-brother when he was 20 years old.

I’ve seen my little brother bounce around a lot from foster home to foster home. My little brother was taken away by the state when he was eight, nine. But when he was taken away I always said if I ever get in a position to take him, I would take him.

The rapper added:

I tried to apply for full custody when I was twenty, but I didn’t have the means…I watched him when he was in the foster home. He was so confused. I mean, I cried just goin’ to see him at the foster home. The day he was taken away I was the only one allowed to see him.

Now, Nathan credits Eminem with being a positive influence in his life. During the 2023 Just a Little Shady podcast, he recognised his influence, crediting him as the ideal role model that shaped him into the father he is today.

Like his brother Eminem, Nathan is also in the entertainment industry. He has released music under the name Nate Kane and dabbles as a DJ, music producer, and actor.

Nathan has appeared in Devil’s Night: Dawn of the Nain Rouge (2020) and the music video for Swifty McVay's song Scariest Thing. He has also appeared in several of Eminem's music videos, such as The Way I Am (2000), Without Me (2002), and Sing for the Moment (2003).

3. Sarah Mathers

Sarah Mathers is another half-sibling of Eminem from his father's side. She was born in San Diego, California, United States in 1982. As of 2024, she is 42 years old. Like Michael Mathers, Sarah has maintained a low profile, and little is known about her.

Sarah's dad, Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr., allegedly married her mother after ending his marriage to Debbie (Eminem's mother). Rapper Eminem and Sarah do not share a close sibling bond because they were brought up separately, and Sarah only learned of her association with the rapper in 2005, when she was 23.

What does Eminem's sister do? There is no substantial information about Eminem’s sister's career.

Does Eminem have a sister called Lily?

Eminem’s sister, Lily, is not his real sibling but is a fictional one. She stems from Eminem’s semi-autobiographical film titled 8 Mile. In the movie, Lily, who Chloe Greenfield portrays, is the younger sister of Jimmy Smith Jr.

Lily from 8 Mile taking a selfie (L). The actress having a good time outdoors with her dog, Zeus (R). Photo: @claglive on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

FAQs

How old is Eminem? The American rapper is 51 years old as of July 2024. He was born on 17 October 1972. Who are Eminem's siblings? Eminem’s family comprise him and his three siblings: Nathan Kane Samara (half-brother), Michael Mathers (half-brother), and Sarah Mathers (half-sister). What are Eminem’s siblings’ ages? His half-brother, Nathan Kane Samara, is 38 as of 2024; Michael Mathers’ age is unclear, and Sarah Mathers’ age is 42 as of 2024. Does Eminem have a sister called Lily? Eminem does not have a sister named Lily. Lily is a fictional character from the film 8 Mile, played by actress Chloe Greenfield. Who is Eminem’s mom? Eminem's mother is Deborah R. Nelson-Mathers, commonly known as Debbie Mathers. Who is Eminem’s little brother? Michael Mathers is the American rapper's youngest half-brother. How tall is Eminem? The rapper is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall.

Eminem's siblings include Nathan Kane Samara, Michael Mathers, and Sarah Mathers. Nathan has followed a path in the entertainment industry, working as a musician, DJ, and actor, often appearing in his brother's music videos. Michael and Sarah have remained out of the public eye, living relatively private lives.

