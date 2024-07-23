Who are Nicki Minaj's siblings? Meet her four siblings in order

Nicki Minaj is a Trinidadian-American rapper, singer, songwriter, and actress. She is known for hits like Super Bass, Anaconda, and Super Freaky Girl. Despite her successful career, many are curious about her personal life, especially her siblings. Who are Nicki Minaj's siblings?

Nicki Minaj at the World Premiere of "Barbie" on July 09, 2023 (L). The rapper at the 2015 BET Awards on June 28, 2015 (R). Photo: Rodin Eckenroth, Jason LaVeris (modified by author)

Nicki Minaj debuted her music career in 2004 when she signed with Full Force. She has earned the title 'Queen of Rap' and is one of the best female rappers in the world. Due to the rapper's fame, Nicki Minaj's siblings have attracted the attention of many worldwide. Meet her four siblings ranked in the order of birth.

Real name Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty Nickname Nicki Minaj Gender Female Date of birth 8 December 1982 Age 41 years old (as of July 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Saint James, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality Trinidadian-American Ethnicity Trinidadian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'2" Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Carol Maraj Father Robert Maraj Siblings 4 Marital status Married Spouse Kenny Petty Children 1 School Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School Profession Rapper, singer Net worth $150 million Instagram @nickiminaj

Nicki Minaj's siblings

The singer-songwriter has four siblings: three brothers and one sister. Here is a look at Nicki Minaj's siblings, from the oldest to the youngest.

1. Jelani Maraj

From (L-R) Micaiah Maraj, Carol Maraj, and Jelani Maraj attend the 2015 Dress For Success Something To Share Gala at Grand Hyatt, New York, on April 16, 2015, in New York City. Photo: Chance Yeh

Date of birth : 27 November 1978

: 27 November 1978 Place of birth : Saint James, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

: Saint James, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago Age : 46 Years old (as of July 2024)

: 46 Years old (as of July 2024) Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Jelani Maraj is the eldest son of Robert and Carol Miraj. He was born on 27 November 1978 in Saint James, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. After his mother won a green card, he and his family relocated to Queens, New York, United States.

Nicki Minaj's brother made headlines in 2017 when he was found guilty of sexually assaulting his 11-year-old daughter in Long Island. Jelani's son said he witnessed the assault, and a DNA test confirmed the assault. He was sentenced in January 2020 to 25 years in prison. The rapper posted a photo of herself with Jelani on Instagram, captioning it:

Jelani, I love u more than you'll ever comprehend.

2. Brandon Lamar

Date of birth : 14 November 1988

: 14 November 1988 Place of birth : Queens, New York City, New York

: Queens, New York City, New York Age : 35 years old (as of July 2024)

: 35 years old (as of July 2024) Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Brandon Lamar is Nicki Minaj's half-sibling. He was born on 14 November 1988 in Queens, New York, United States. Like his older sister, Brandon is a rapper, producer, and entrepreneur. He has released tracks like Dismissed, 4 My Town, and 6-Foot-7. Besides music, he likes to keep his personal life private; little is known about him.

3. Micaiah Maraj

Date of birth : 29 March 1998

: 29 March 1998 Place of birth : New York City, New York, United States

: New York City, New York, United States Age : 26 years old (as of July 2024)

: 26 years old (as of July 2024) Zodiac sign: Aries

Micaiah Maraj is Nicki Minaj's youngest brother. He was born on 29 March 1998 in Queens, New York, United States. He is 26 years old as of July 2024, and his zodiac sign is Aries. Micaiah joined high school in New York in 2014. He enjoys playing the drums; his favourite singers are K Michelle and Rihanna.

4. Ming Maraj

Ming Li Maraj in Miami Florida. Photo: @mingluanli on Instagram (modified by author)

Date of birth : 7 January 2006

: 7 January 2006 Place of birth : New York City, New York, United States

: New York City, New York, United States Age : 18 years old (as of July 2024)

: 18 years old (as of July 2024) Zodiac Sign: Capricorn

Ming Maraj, known by the moniker Ming Luanli, is Nicki's youngest sibling and only sister. She is an up-and-coming rapper who has released three mixtapes between 2007 and 2009. Her first music video was released in March 2024 for the song Do It Again.

Nicki and Ming Miraj share the same father but different mothers. Ming was unknown to the public until Nicki posted her in 2013.

Who are Nicki Minaj's parents?

The American rapper was born in Saint James, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, to Robert and Carol Maraj. Her father was a financial executive, while her mother worked as an accountant in the payroll and accounting department.

Robert was allegedly violent, and he burned down his house when Nicki was young. Sadly, he passed away in February 2021 in a hit-and-run accident in Long Island.

FAQs

Who is Nicki Minaj? She is a Trinidadian-American rapper, singer, songwriter, actress, and TV personality. Where is Nicki Minaj from? She was born in Saint James, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, but resides in New York City, New York, United States. Does Nicki Minaj have any siblings? The rapper has four siblings, Jelani Maraj, Micaiah Maraj, Maya Maraj and Ming Maraj. Is Ming Li Nicki Minaj's sister? Ming Li is Nicki's half-sister. They share a father but have different mothers. Who is Nicki Minaj's real mother? The American singer's real mother is Carol Maraj. Who is Nicki's brother? The rapper has three brothers: Jelani, Micaiah, and Brandon Lamar. Does Nicki Minaj have a twin sister? The rapper does not have a twin. However, she shares a striking resemblance to her only sister, Ming.

Nicki Minja is one of the best female rappers in the world. She was born in Trinidad and Tobago and relocated to the United States with her family. Nicki Minja's siblings are Jelani Maraj, Micaiah Maraj, Brandon Lamar, and Ming Maraj. She currently resides in New York City with her husband and child.

