The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) paid a high-level solidarity visit to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) leadership to address political pressures on opposition parties

Governor Seyi Makinde led the PDP delegation and emphasised the need for vigilance and political unity

ADC leaders, including Atiku Abubakar and Sen. David Mark, thanked the PDP and highlighted the threats facing opposition parties

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has met the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Abuja ahead of the 2027 election.

The delegation led by the governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, noted that the meeting was to pay a high-level solidarity visit to the leadership of ADC.

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The move has, however, been described as a show of unity amid growing political pressures on opposition parties in Nigeria.

The visit, which took place shortly after the staged protests, sought to address what both parties described as “targeted attacks on democratic space” and to strengthen collaboration ahead of the 2027 elections.

PDP delegation highlights shared threats to opposition

Speaking during the visit, Makinde emphasised the importance of vigilance and political solidarity.

What ADC, PDP Agreed To Do in 2027 Plot to Sack Tinubu is Finally Out, Video Emerges

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“Your Excellency, we take care to visit the leadership of the APC. In a solidarity visit, we have seen what has been happening within the political space,” Makinde said.

He added:

“The protest today reflects the need to safeguard democratic space. Thank you very much for joining us.”

The PDP delegation comprised notable figures including Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN; Sen. Adolphus Wabara, GCON; Prof. Jerry Gana; Babangida Aliyu; Amb. Taofeek Arapaja; Hajiya Inna Ciroma; Gen. Ishaya Bamayi; Rt. Hon. Fred Agbedi; and Comrade Ini Ememobong.

ADC leaders express gratitude and caution

The delegation was received by prominent ADC leaders, including Atiku Abubakar, Sen. David Mark, GCON; Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso; Sen. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal; Sen. Tunde Ogbeha; Peter Obi; Liyel Imoke; Rauf Aregbesola; Rotimi Amaechi; and Bolaji Abdullahi.

In their response, the ADC leadership thanked the PDP for the visit and reiterated concerns over the challenges facing opposition parties in the country.

“We appreciate the solidarity of the PDP as we face existential threats to democracy. The weakening of major opposition parties threatens political plurality, and we must continue to engage in defence of democratic values and institutions," the ADC leadership said.

Focus on collaboration ahead of 2027 elections

Both parties affirmed the importance of continuous engagement to protect Nigeria’s democratic framework, with leaders underscoring the need to remain united in the face of pressures capable of undermining electoral fairness.

The solidarity visit, captured in a video circulating on social media, has been interpreted by political analysts as a strategic move to consolidate opposition alliances ahead of the 2027 electoral cycle.

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Another party sends invite to Atiku, Obi

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the People's Redemption Party (PRP) has sent a major invitation to the opposition leaders, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, to come together under its fold in safeguarding the democracy of Nigeria.

James Adeshina, the Lagos chapter's chairman of the party, made the call while speaking in an interview with journalists on Thursday, April 2, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng