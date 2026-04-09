A Nigerian woman in the diaspora has weighed in on why some Nigerian men overseas shy away from walking down the aisle with their female counterparts abroad

She appealed to Nigerian men abroad to marry Nigerian women in the diaspora, noting that there are very decent and well-behaved Nigerians overseas

The woman's thoughts on the choice of life partners of Nigerian men living abroad have drawn mixed arguments on social media

Ada Ujaligwa, a Nigerian woman abroad, has appealed to Nigerian men living overseas to marry their female counterparts.

The mum made the appeal in a Facebook post on April 8.

Ada Ujaligwa believes that there are still very decent Nigerian women abroad. Photo Credit: Ada Ujaligwa

Source: Facebook

According to Ada, there are very decent and well-behaved Nigerian women abroad.

In her Facebook post, she opined that many Nigerian men abroad shy away from marrying their female counterparts there because they realised they can not mistreat them and get away with it.

She wrote:

"Abroad Naija man pls marry from abroad. There are very decent well behaved Naija young babes abroad. Just find one that aligns with your values. Many of you avoid abroad babes bcos you know you can not treat them anyhow and get away with it."

Mixed reactions have trailed Ada's assertion about Nigerian men living abroad.

Ada Ujaligwa opines that there still exists well-behaved Nigerian women overseas. Photo Credit: Ada Ujaligwa

Source: Facebook

See her Facebook post below:

Reactions trail mum's assertion on abroad men

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's opinion on Nigerian men abroad below:

Friday Ohimai Oshiotse said:

"Ada Ujaligwa The one he will marry from the village and bring her abroad will also become an abroad woman so your assertion is very wrong. There are ladies who also went back home to marry so both men and women are involved. In the end you are not in position to advice anyone on this issue."

Precious Chinemerem said:

"One of the Reasons I broke up my ex after i traveled. I’m not in for that distance relationship Ontop 4years course I went to study. Make I face abroad men you sef face Nigerian women.

"Make all man date within their reach."

MPA kelechi said:

"Not because of that mummy. 70% of them chọrọ ka anyi bia mewa ihe feminism which is not our African culture."

Chisom John said:

"Let me not talk what is in my mind sha.

"They know what they are doing. Very cunning and manipulative.

"I experienced it firsthand.

"Imagine discussing with your husband to be and you both agreed on settling down in Nigeria after marriage because you hate abroad marriage. Only for Mr. Man to wake up one day after wedding to tell you that he will be traveling again.

"Ya diba!!!

"I have accepted my fate and moved on with my life. Lesson learned. Never to repeat and I will always advocate against abroad marriage."

Chidera Somtee Obinna said:

"They know exactly what they are doing."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a UK-based Nigerian lady had explained why she would never bring any man over.

Man sends wife back to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a UK-based man had sent his wife back to Nigeria after she called the police on him.

The man was said to have taken his wife to the UK, where they started living together after their marriage.

However, their marriage developed problems, and the woman repeatedly invited the police in the UK to intervene. The story was shared on TikTok by Sandra Ozor, who said the man insisted that his wife must return to Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng