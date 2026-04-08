Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering international affairs.

Tehran, Iran - Amid the Israeli/US war with Iran, Al Jazeera journalist Mohammed Wishah has reportedly been killed in an Israeli drone strike in the Gaza Strip.

Wishah, a correspondent in Gaza for Al Jazeera Mubasher, was said to have been killed on Wednesday, April 8, after the attack hit a car he was travelling in on al-Rashid Street, the coastal road that runs west of Gaza City. Al Jazeera Mubasher is a Qatar-based public affairs television network

Israel's strike reportedly causes the death of Al Jazeera journalist Mohammed Wishah in Gaza. Photo credit: @gazanotice, @visegrad24

Source: Twitter

Journalist Wishah killed in Israeli strikes

According to Al Jazeera, citing sources, the airstrike caused the car to ignite and burst into flames.

Xinhua also reported the alleged killing, stating that three other people died in separate Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, citing Palestinian security and medical sources.

Legit.ng reports that Israel has been accused of targeting journalists in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of its war against Palestinians in Gaza in October 2023. The Gaza government's media office alleged that at least 262 journalists have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since then.

A photo of the slain journalist is shown below:

War: Gaza airstrikes kill civilians

Following one of the Israeli attacks on Wednesday, April 8, the Gaza Civil Defence reportedly disclosed via a brief statement that its crews recovered two bodies after a civilian vehicle was targeted on Rashid Street in western Gaza City.

Xinhua said Palestinian security sources informed it that one of the dead was Al Jazeera's Wishah.

Israeli airstrikes leave trail of tears

In another incident, two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a gathering of civilians near Kuwait Roundabout, east of the Zeitoun neighbourhood in Gaza City, according to the sources.

The Israeli army has not commented on the two incidents.

Separately, the Israel Defence Forces said on Wednesday, April 8, in a statement that it "struck and eliminated" Muhammad Dawad, "an expert in engineering and producing explosive devices" in Hamas, on Monday, April 6.

Gaza-based health authorities have disclosed that the death toll since the ceasefire went into effect in October 2025 has reached 736, with 2,035 injured, raising the total number of casualties since October 7, 2023, to 72,315 deaths and 172,137 injuries.

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng