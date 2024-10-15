Who were Pablo Escobar's siblings? Meet his six brothers and sisters

Pablo Escobar was an infamous Colombian drug lord, politician, and philanthropist. He rose to stardom as the founder and sole leader of the Medellín Cartel, a powerful Colombian illicit substance cartel and terrorist organisation. But who are Pablo Escobar's siblings?

Pablo Escobar was born on 1 December 1949 in Rionegro, Colombia. Colombian National Police killed the illicit trade kingpin on 2 December 1993, a day after his 44th birthday. Pablo Escobar married Maria Victoria Henao, and they had two children. Pablo Escobar's siblings have piqued the interest of many who want to know more about them.

Profile summary

Pablo Escobar's siblings

Pablo had six siblings: three brothers, Roberto, Luis Fernando, and Argemiro, and three sisters, Alba Marina, Luz Maria, and Gloria Inés Escobar.

Pablo was the third of seven children of Hermilda de los Dolores Gaviria Berrío and Abel de Jesús Escobar Echeverri. His father was a farmer, and his mom was a professional teacher. His mother, Hermilda Escobar, died on 26 October 2006, and his father died on 25 October 2001 in Antioquia, Colombia. Learn more about his siblings below:

Gloria Inés and Argemiro Escobar

Gloria Inés and Argemiro are among Pablo Escobar's brothers and sisters. However, little is known about them as they keep their personal life under wraps.

Roberto Escobar

Roberto de Jesús Escobar Gaviria, also known as El Osito, was born on 13 January 1947 in Rionegro, Colombia. He is 77 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Roberto studied electronics at the Academy of Electronic Sciences of Antioquia. He won a project after creating a transistor radio during his school days. After graduating, he also showed his prowess in electronics by building a 32" TV. Roberto is also believed to have worked at a medical manufacturing company, Droguerias Aliadas.

Roberto also had a passion for cycling. He participated in several cycling competitions, and in one of the competitions, he emerged third in the National Cycling Championship of Colombia. He earned 37 awards in a single year. He also worked as a coach for the Colombian cycling team.

Roberto is a former accountant and co-founder of the Medellin Cartel, having worked for fifteen years since 1976. In 1992, he surrendered to the Colombian authorities, where he was jailed until his release in 2004. After his release, he continued inventing several electronic products, such as a folding phone and a propane torch.

Alba Marina

Alba is Pablo's younger sister. She was born on 28 August 1953. She is 71 years old as of 2024, and her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Alba Marina is a Colombian author. She has written a book, The Other Pablo, about her life with her brother Pablo. She stated:

This is the story of my life with Pablo, of what I lived and suffered at his side, but it is also the story of what I enjoyed and what I learned.

Alba also explained that people wrongly perceived her brother as he was a good man. She said:

The greatest truth about my brother is that he was a good man, who wanted to be good and they didn't let him be good.

She added:

When you get into the labyrinths of politics, certain businesses, you surround yourself with people who are bandits and those bandits push you to make many mistakes, many things done badly.

Luz Maria

Luz Maria is the youngest sister of the late Pablo Escobar. She was born in 1955 and is 69 years old as of 2024.

Luz revealed during an interview with BBC News that in 1980, she wasn't aware of her brother's involvement with drug trafficking. It was not until Pablo disclosed this to his family. She stated:

My mother was very upset. She said to him, 'Why are you doing this - are you terminally ill?' And he said, 'I'm in the mafia. Those in the mafia never die of natural causes or illness. Mafiosi die from bullets.' We didn't even know what 'mafia' meant. That night, my mother and I got out a dictionary - but the word wasn't in there.

Luz has tried to amend her brother's murders by leaving notes of apology on the graves of the victims. She mentioned in the above interview:

Every day I think of all those people who suffered or are suffering because of my brother - because of the war he waged.

In 2013, she held a mass at the Catholic church at the Jardines Montesacro cemetery in Medellin to mark the 20th anniversary of Pablo's death. Luz is married to Leanardo Arteaga, and they have three children.

Luis Fernando Escobar Gaviria

Luis was the youngest in the family. He was born in 1958 in Rionegro, Colombia. Luis was not involved in Pablo's illegal business, the Medellin Cartel.

He died in 1977 at the age of 19. He was reported to have been assassinated by a drunk policeman called Eliecer. Luis was with his girlfriend, Viviana, in the evening when policeman Eliecer, who was intoxicated, forced them into their newly purchased jeep.

The policeman then drove the car off a high cliff, causing a vital accident where they all died. Eliecer had been previously assigned to infiltrate Pablo's organisation but had little success.

What happened to Pablo Escobar's family?

After Pablo's death, his two children, alongside their mother, Maria Victoria Henao, escaped to several countries, including Ecuador, Brazil, South Africa, and Mozambique, before they ultimately sought refuge in Argentina. However, Maria and her son, Sebastián Marroquín, were arrested in 1999 after a TV show revealed their whereabouts.

They were allegedly accused of theft and money laundering. The two were released after 15 months due to insufficient evidence. In 2018, they were again arrested for allegedly helping a drug trafficker launder money. The family allegedly resides in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Pablo Escobar was the world's most powerful and richest illicit substance trafficker in the 1980s and early 90s. He was the founder and sole lead of the Medellin Cartel, a Colombian drug cartel and terrorist organisation. Due to his popularity, Pablo Escobar's siblings have won the attention of many people globally.

