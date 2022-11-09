Jada Pollock’s biography: what is known about Wizkid’s baby mama?

Jada Pollock is an entrepreneur, music executive, and talent manager from the United States. She is widely recognized as Wizkid's baby mama. The music executive worked as a music manager for Wizkid, assisting him in establishing relationships with many prominent artists, notably Drake.

Photo: @jadastyles_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jada Pollock is a music executive and manager who has worked with numerous American acts. She is also a seasoned brand consultant who has assisted numerous celebrities in developing enviable brand identities.

Profile summary

Real name Jada Styles Also known Jada Pollock Gender Female Date of birth 20 October 1983 Age 39 years (as of 2022) Zodiac Libra Place of birth United States Current residence United States Nationality American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Children 1 School St. Saviour’s and St Olave's School University University of Westminster Profession Talent manager and brand consultant Net worth $5 million

Jada Pollock's biography

Jada Pollock also popularly known as Jada Styles was born in 1983 in the United States. She has a younger sister, who is popularly known as Skylatylaa and is a DJ.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Pollock attended St. Saviour’s and St Olave's School in the United Kingdom and later joined the University of Westminster to pursue her bachelor's degree.

How old is Jada Pollock?

As of 2022, Jada Pollock's age is 39 years. She celebrates her birthday on 20 October. And her zodiac sign is Libra.

Career

Styles started her business with Envy Lifestyle, a concierge service. The company catered to Premier League players such as Didier Drogba. She grew her company and renamed it Jada Styles.

Her company expanded into image consulting and brand management, and she collaborated with Akon's brother, Bu Thiam. She has managed some of the world's most famous musicians, including Chris Brown and Pia Mia.

She has also worked for Gucci Mane and styled several celebrities. The music executive met Wizkid in 2012 and worked as her music manager from 2014 to 2015. She aided Wizkid in landing a collaboration with Drake.

In recognition of her contributions to the music industry, Billboard named her the Executive Of The Week in September 2021.

What is Jada Pollock's net worth?

She has an alleged net worth of $5 million. This income is attributable to her career in the entertainment industry and her work with well-known brands.

Wizkid and Jada Pollock's relationship

Wizkid and Jada Pollock met in 2012 when she was still managing Akon. The two became friends and then fell in love. They were blessed with a son named Zion Ayo-Balogun, born in 2017. The couple recently welcomed their second-born child in 2022.

FAQs

Who is Jada Pollock? She is an American entrepreneur, music executive and talent manager popularly known as Wizkid’s baby mama. What is Jada Pollock's nationality? She holds an American nationality and is of mixed ethnicity. Who are Jada Pollock's parents? There are no details about her parents or siblings. She has also not shared any of their photos on social media. Who is Jada Pollock to Wizkid? She is Wizkid's baby mama, and they have two kids. Is Jada Pollock older than Wizkid? Yes, she is seven years older than Wizkid, who is currently 32. How tall is Jada Pollock? The music executive is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres. Who is Jada Pollock's husband? The entrepreneur is not married, but she is in a relationship with the Afrobeats superstar Wizkid.

Jada Pollock is an entrepreneur, music executive, and talent manager. She has assisted Wizkid in securing collaboration deals with well-known international acts such as Drake and Damian Marley.

READ ALSO: Charlotte Dobre’s biography: age, height, nationality, net worth

Legit.ng recently published Charlotte Dobre’s biography. She is a professional Canadian actress, comedian, YouTuber, and writer. The actress is best known for her role as Crotty in the TV series The Stepson (2017).

Her immigrant parents raised the Canadian social media entertainer in Ontario, Canada. Charlotte Dobre began her career in social media entertainment as a host, writer, and comedian for the InformOverload YouTube channel in 2016.

Source: Legit.ng