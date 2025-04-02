FCT, Abuja - The Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja dismissed a petition filed by the Action Alliance (AA) on Wednesday, challenging Governor Monday Okpebholo’s election.

A three-member panel, led by Justice Wilfred Kpochi, ruled that the petition, brought forward by AA and its National Chairman, Adekunle Rufai Omoaje, lacked merit.

The tribunal clarified that the case centred on pre-election issues, which fell outside its jurisdiction.

The petitioners had argued that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) wrongly excluded their legitimate candidate from the September 21, 2024, governorship election.

They also accused INEC of ignoring court rulings by recognising a candidate not validly nominated by the party.

