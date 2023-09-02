María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor: meet Vicente Fernández's wife

María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor, also known as Cuquita, is best recognised as the wife of the late Vicente Fernández. Vincente Fernández was a renowned Mexican ranchera singer, actor and film producer. He passed away at the age of 81 on 12 December 2021.

María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor and her late husband Vincent Fernandez. Photo: @_vicentefdez on Instagram (modified by author)

Vicente Fernández's wife, María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor, became famous following her relationship with the Mexican singer. Maria and Vicente had a profound and enduring love that began during their childhood. They were married for over five decades until Vicente's death on 12 December 2021. The couple had four children–three sons and one daughter.

Full name María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor Nickname Doña Cuquita Gender Female Date of birth 23 July 1946 Age 77 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Guadalajara, Mexico Current residence Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 2 Marital status Widowed Husband Vicente Fernández Children 4

Maria del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor’s biography

The celebrity wife was born and raised in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, where she currently resides. She is a Mexican national of Latina heritage. Maria grew up alongside her older sister named, Gloria. She also has a brother.

What is Maria del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor’s age?

She is 77 years old as of 2023. When was Maria del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor born? She was born on 23 July 1946. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Why is Maria del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor famous?

Maria Del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor came into the spotlight after marrying Vicente Fernández. Vicente Fernández, also known as El Ídolo de Mexico, Chente, El Charro de Huentitán, and El Rey de la Música Ranchera, was a Mexican ranchera singer, actor and film producer. Fernández passed away at the age of 81 on 12 December 2021.

Fernández's career in music began in the 1960s, and he quickly gained popularity for his powerful voice and performances. He released numerous albums throughout his career, creating songs that often reflected themes of love, heartbreak, and Mexican culture. Some of his most famous songs include Volver, Volver, El Rey, Por Tu Maldito Amor, and Estos Celos.

Vicente Fernández was also an actor. He appeared in several Mexican films and television shows, such as Dios los cría (1977), El Arracadas (1978) and La ley del monte (1976).

How did Vicente Fernández and Maria del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor met?

Vicente Fernández were childhood sweethearts and had a long-lasting marriage that lasted for several decades, from 1963 to 2021. Cuquita was known for her support of Vicente's career and their strong bond as a couple.

Maria and Vicente had four children named Vicente Jr., Gerardo, Alejandro, and Alejandra. Alejandro Fernández has also become a successful singer and performer, following in his father's musical footsteps.

Alejandra is not Maria and Vincente’s biological child. She was adopted by Maria, who raised her. Her biological mother is Gloria, who is Villaseor’s sister.

The late Vicente Fernandez and his wife also have five grandchildren: Camila, Alejandro Fernández Jr., América Fernández, Valentina, and Emiliano.

Maria del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor’s height

Vicente Fernández’s wife is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 154 pounds or 70 kilograms.

Who is Vicente Fernandez’s wife? The late Mexican singer was married to Maria del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor. Where was Maria del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor born? She was born in Guadalajara, Mexico. How old is Maria del Refugio Abarca Villasenor? She is 77 years old as of 2023. She was born on 23 July 1946. Does Maria del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor have a sister? Yes, she has a sister named Gloria. Who are Maria del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor’s children? She has four children, namely Alejandra, Gerardo, Alejandr and Vicente. What is Maria del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor’s height? She is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. Is Vicente Fernandez's widow still alive? Vincente Fernandez's wife is alive.

Maria Del Refugio Abarca Villasenor came into the spotlight as Vicente Fernandez’s wife. Her husband was a prominent Mexican singer, actor and film producer. Maria Del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor was married to Vicente Fernández until his death on 12 December 2021. The couple had four children.

