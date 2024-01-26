Chino Pacas’ age, height, date of birth, real name, net worth

Chino Pacas is an up-and-coming young rapper from Mexico. He rose to fame when his songs went viral on TikTok in 2023. He has since become recognised as one of the fastest-growing rappers in Mexico, with hits like El Gordo Trae El Mando, Dijeron Que No La Iba Lograr, and Que Onda. What is Chino Pacas'age?

Chino Pacas in a navy blue T-shirt (L) and in a black T-shirt with his phone on his lap (R). Photo: @Chino pacas on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Chino Pacas realised his passion for music at the age of 12. His older brother motivated him to pursue his singing career and taught him how to play the guitar. He has collaborated with artists such as Natanael Cano, Fuerza Regida, and Calle 24. Find out Chino Pacas' date of birth and other interesting facts about him.

Profile summary

Full name Cristian Humberto Avila Vega Nickname Chino Pacas Gender Male Date of birth 18 October 2006 Age 17 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Guanajuato, Mexico Current residence Mexico City, Mexico Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Latino Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 146 Weight in kilograms 66 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Veronica Vega Servin Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession Rapper Net worth $2 million Instagram @chinito_pacas

What is Chino Pacas' age?

Chino is 17 years old as of January 2024. The singer was born on 18 October 2006. His zodiac sign is Libra. He was born in Guanajuato, Mexico. At the age of 12, he relocated with his mother and brother to Tampa Bay, Florida, United States.

His real name is Cristian Humberto Avila Vega. His mother is Veronica Vega Servin, a Disney-certified travel agent. The rapper has two siblings: a sister and a brother named Diego Arturo Avila Vega, known by his stage name, Turo Pacas. Turo is a rapper, recording artist, and songwriter.

Career

Pacas in a black hoodie, holding his cap (L) and in a checked shirt and a black cap (R). Photo: @Chinopacas on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Chino developed an interest in music at a young age. He was inspired by artists such as Fuerza Regida, Jesús Ortiz Paz, and Natanael Cano. He began by sharing his original music on social media.

His single El Gordo Trae El Mando became famous after sharing it on TikTok. Jesús Ortiz Paz happened to come across it and, therefore, decided to sign him to his label, Street Mob Records.

The Mexican singer made his professional debut in music when he released the single El Gordo Trae El Mando in January 2023. The song became a hit and reached the Billboard Hot 100 chart in April 2023. At first, it peaked at number 13 on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs list.

His singles El Gordo Trae El Mando and Que Onda earned him two top 10 hits on Latin Streaming Songs. Chino was among the finalists for the Best New Artist award at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Here is a list of some of Chino Pacas' hit tracks.

Apaga El Cel

Elvira

Como Pancho Villa

Que Sigan Llegando Las Pacas

Que Onda

Gorra L.A.

Yo Preferi Chambear

Los Verdes

Dijeron Que No La Iba Log ra

ra El Gordo Trae El Mando

The singer created his self-titled YouTube channel on 21 February 2023, where he posts his music videos. The channel currently has 107 thousand subscribers. He has also established a substantial social media following on TikTok and Instagram pages, boasting 1.3 million and 789 thousand followers, respectively.

What is Chino Pacas' net worth?

Multiple sources, including Popular Net Worth, Bio Unzip, and Married Biography, allege that the rapper's net worth is $2 million. His music career is believed to be his primary source of income.

Chino Pacas' height and weight

The Mexican singer is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 146 pounds or 66 kilograms.

FAQs

How old is Chino Pacas? The Mexican rapper is 17 years old as of January 2024. When is Chino Pacas' birthday? He marks his birthday on 18 October. What is Chino Pacas' real name? His real name is Cristian Humberto Avila Vega. What is Chino Pacas' nationality? He is a Mexican citizen. Who signed Chino Pacas? He is signed under Jesús Ortiz Paz's label, Street Mob Records. What is Chino Pacas' net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $2 million. What is Chino Pacas' height? The singer is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall.

Chino Pacas' age is 17 years as of January 2024. He is a Mexican singer widely known for his hit songs, such as El Gordo Trae El Mando, Que Onda, and Dijeron Que No La Iba Lograr. Chino is signed under Street Mob Records.

Source: Legit.ng