The Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, reacted to the homecoming rally organised by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

The Kogi Central senator proceeded with her rally despite the ban placed on rallies and public gathering by the Kogi state government

Fanwo said the security agencies do not need Governor Usman Ahmed Ododo on what to do after Akpoti-Uduaghan violated the ban placed on rallies and public gathering

Lokoja, Kogi state – The Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, said says security agencies will determine the arrest of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Legit.ng recalls that the Kogi state government placed a ban on rallies and public gatherings in the state 24 hours to Akpoti-Uduaghan's homecoming event.

Fanwo said it is on the security agencies to determine if Akpoti-Uduaghan should be arrested or not for “violating” Governor Usman Ododo’s instruction banning processions in the North Central state.

He stated while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

“There was a directive from the state governor and the security agencies were told to execute the directive,”

“If someone has violated it, the security agencies do not need the governor again to give them another directive; they know what to do.

“Only the security agencies will be able to answer that (whether to arrest the senator or not); they know how they go about their operations. I am not a police officer but I am very sure that she should be asked a lot of questions about her incitements.”

Akpoti Uduaghan was urged to suspend planned homecoming rally in Kogi Central senatorial district.

The police made the call in a statement on Tuesday, April 1, citing an intelligence report that the rally could be hijacked by some hoodlums.

According to the police, the rally contravened the state government directives that banned all political rallies in the state because of security concerns.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Akpoti-Uduaghan accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of instructing former Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, to assassinate her.

The suspended senator representing Kogi Central, made the allegation on Tuesday, April 1, while addressing her supporters in Ihima, Okehi local government area (LGA).

She claimed that the recall effort was orchestrated by Akpabio in collaboration with influential figures in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akpabio, Ododo react to Natasha's alleged assassination

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Akpoti-Uduaghan alleged an assassination plot against her, naming three top Nigerian political leaders.

The Kogi state government and Akpabio’s camp dismissed her claims, accusing her of inciting unrest and violating a government ban on political gatherings in Kogi Central.

Also, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) condemned the state government and police for allegedly using security concerns as a pretext to block Akpoti-Uduaghan’s visit to her constituency.

