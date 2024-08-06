Arsenal's likely transfer, Fabián Ruiz, has built a stellar reputation as a high-calibre midfielder. Ruiz has long played for the Spanish Serie A before making short-term stays in the Italian Serie A and Ligue 1. The latest rumours surrounding his expected transfer to the Premier League raises fresh questions about his personal and professional life.

Fabián Ruiz poses with the Henri Delaunay Trophy (L). The midfielder poses before the tournament (R). Photo: Michael Regan, Valeriano Di Domenico/UEFA (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Fabián Ruiz's world-class talent in central midfield was bred at Real Betis, his boyhood club. While playing under Carlo Ancelotti at Napoli, he contributed to the team's Europa and Champions League campaigns. He was also instrumental in PSG's French Championship trophies in 2023 and 2024. His performances make him one of the likely players Arsenal will acquire in the 2024 Premier League transfer window.

Profile summary

Full name Fabián Ruiz Peña Nickname Little Messi Gender Male Date of birth 3 April 1996 Age 28 years as of 2024 Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Los Palacios y Villafranca, Seville, Spain Nationality Spanish Ethnicity White Height in centimetres 189 Height in feet 6'2" Weight in kilograms 70 Weight in pounds 154 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Chari Peña Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner Rosa Pereira Education Real Betis Academy Profession Professional football player Position (s) Central, defensive, attacking midfield Team Paris Saint-Germain Years active 2013-2024 Current market value $38 million Net worth $20 million Social media Instagram, X (Twitter)

Fabián Ruiz's bio

Ruiz was born in Los Palacios y Villafranca, Seville, Spain. He is the second child in a family of five. His eldest brother, Alejandro and younger sister, Yamilia, are also involved in football. His parents separated at the age of 12, leaving his mother, Chari Peña, as the primary caregiver in the family.

Having started football training at nine, Peña was instrumental in the growth of his career and that of his siblings, Alejandro and Yamilia. When he joined the Real Betis Academy, the youth team's director, Manuel Castaño, got Fabian Ruiz's mother a job as a cleaner. Speaking to ABC, he revealed details of his childhood, saying:

My parents separated when I was 12, and that made my financial situation a little worse. My mother had to support me and my siblings independently. With a house, three children, studies, and taking me to train at Betis, it was not easy. She worked from Monday to Sunday cleaning. My aunt, who was not doing very well financially either, gave us a lot of support.

Top-5 facts about Fabián Ruiz. Photo: Alexander Scheuber - UEFA/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

How old is Fabián Ruiz?

Ruiz was born on 3 April 1996. The professional athlete is 28 years old as of August 2024, and his zodiac sign is Aries.

Career

Fabián is among the most famous Spanish celebrities best known for his career as a professional footballer. His skills developed as he played through Real Betis's youth ranks until 2018, except for 2017 when he joined Elche Club de Fútbol on a loan transfer.

Before receiving his first national call-up in 2015, he played for Spain's national football team's reserve team, where he won the Spanish D2 champion trophy.

What is Fabián Ruiz's position?

The Spanish sporting personality plays in the central midfield position. Ruiz also plays in the attacking and defensive midfield positions.

What is Fabián Ruiz's current team?

In the 2024/25 season, he wore the number 8 jersey for Paris Saint-Germain. He was also crucial to Spain's successful UEFA Euro campaign, playing in its quarterfinals, semi-finals and final matches, where he scored two goals.

As of August 2024, the midfielder is attached to Ligue 1's PSG. However, the latest transfer news about Fabián Ruiz suggests that he is headed for the Premier League in the summer football transfer window of 2024/25.

According to The Transfers Podcast, Arsenal initiated talks to acquire the midfielder in June 2024. Below is a summary of his transfer record from Real Betis' youth teams to major teams.

Team Dates joined Debut date Transfer fee Paris Saint-Germain 30 August 2022 10 September 2022 $24 million SSC Napoli 5 July 2018 26 September 2018 $32 million Real Betis Balompié 1 July 2016 23 August 2015 (La Liga) End of loan Elche CF 2 January 2017 8 January 2017 Loan transfer

Fabián Ruiz's stats

Ruiz is recognised as one of Spain's most valuable football players. Below is a summary of his past performance, including at each team.

Team Appearances Goals Assists Paris Saint-Germain 72 6 10 Spanish national football team (Senior) 29 4 10 SSC Napoli 166 22 15 Real Betis Balompié 59 3 7 Elche CF 18 1 2 Betis Deportivo Balompié 23 3 - Spanish national football team (Under-21) 14 5 3

Fabián Ruiz's titles and achievements

Fabián Ruiz in action during a UEFA Euro 2024 group stage match between Spain and Croatia at Olympiastadion on 15 June 2024. Photo: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

He was one of the best international players during the 2024 UEFA Euro. In addition to the coveted UEFA Euro Cup, he won the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League title and the European Under-19 Championship in 2019.

His club performances for PSG have earned him a French Cup, a French Super Cup and two French Championship titles. At SSC Napoli, he won the 2019/20 Italian Cup. Although he did not win trophies while playing for Betis' first team, he defended the reserve team's 2014/15 Spanish 2nd Tier Championship title.

Does Fabián Ruiz have a girlfriend?

The Andalusian football player is dating Rosa Pereira, a psychologist. The couple often express their love and dedication to each other through their social media accounts.

Fabián Ruiz's height and weight

The 2024/25 European champion stands at 6 feet 2 inches (189 centimetres). Fabián weighs approximately 154 pounds (70 kilograms).

FAQs about Fabián Ruiz

Who is Fabián Ruiz? He is a Spanish professional football player. How old is Fabián Ruiz? The soccer player is 28 years old as of August 2024. How tall is Fabián Ruiz? He is approximately 6 feet 2 inches (189 centimetres) tall. What number does Fabián Ruiz wear? In the 2024/25 season, he wore the number 8 jersey for PSG. During the UEFA Euro, he represented his country wearing the same number. Where does Fabián Ruiz play? He plays for Ligue 1's Paris Saint-Germain in the central midfield position. Where did Fabián Ruiz play before PSG? Before joining Paris Saint-Germain in 2022, he played for Italy's SSC Napoli, Spain's Elche CF, and Real Betis. Is Fabián Ruiz transferring to Arsenal? The rumours of his transfer are yet to be confirmed by either team.

Fabián Ruiz is a world-class football player who has spent over a decade playing in first—and second-tier European clubs. Despite his humble beginnings, he has distinguished himself as one of Spain's best soccer players. The Real Betis talent has showcased his abilities, securing Spain's place on the global stage with at least three UEFA titles. This remarkable skill has made him a top target in the 2024/25 transfer market.

