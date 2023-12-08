Rauw Alejandro’s age, height, full name, nationality

Rauw Alejandro is a Puerto Rican singer, songwriter, and actor. He rose to fame as one of the Los Proximos artists in 2018. Alejandro is best known for his hit singles Baila Conmigo, featuring Selena Gomez and Todo de Ti. Additionally, he is an up-and-coming actor.

Rauw Alejandro spent most of his childhood in Puerto Rico. He and fellow rapper Anuel AA attended the same school. The pair also had several classes together and became childhood friends. Since launching their careers, they have made several songs, including Tu Fantasia, Tu Recuerdo and Reloj.

Profile summary

Full name Raúl Alejandro Ocasio Ruiz Known as Rauw Alejandro Gender Male Date of birth 10 January 1993 Age 30 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth San Juan, Puerto Rico Current residence Florida, United States Nationality Puerto Rican Ethnicity Latino Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’8” Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 159 Weight in kilograms 72 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother María Nelly Ruiz Father Raúl Ocasio Sibling 1 Relationship status Single Profession Singer, songwriter, actor Instagram @rauwalejandro Facebook @rauwalejandro TikTok @rauwalejandro

What is Rauw Alejandro’s age?

Rauw is 30 years old as of 2023. The Puerto Rican star was born on 10 January 1993. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Alejandro was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico. He spent his childhood in the Puerto Rican towns of Canóvanas and Carolina. Alejandro and his father also lived in New York City and Miami for several years. However, he said he was primarily raised by his mother and grandmother in Puerto Rico. He has one sister, and she dances.

Rauw Alejandro’s parents are both musicians. His father, Raúl Ocasio, is a guitarist, while his mother, María Nelly Ruiz, is a background vocalist. Rauw credits them with introducing him to his most significant musical influences like Michael Jackson and Elvis Presley.

Career

Throughout school, Rauw played soccer and thought he would become a professional soccer player. However, his performance wasn’t very impressive. He moved to Orlando, Florida, hoping to get scouted, but was unsuccessful. Additionally, he suffered an injury when he was 20, ending all hopes of a soccer career.

Turning to music, Rauw started his rap career on Soundcloud in 2014. Two years later, he released his first mixtape, Punto de Equilibrio. Shortly after, Duars Entertainment signed him in 2017. Rauw gained fame in 2018 when he was invited to be part of Los Proximos, a Sony Music Latin project to enlist new talents.

Since then, Rauw has experienced a meteoric rise in the industry. He was announced as the headlining act at the Vibrana Urbana festival in Miami in 2024, alongside his childhood friend Anuel AA. Rauw has been recognised with several awards and nominations in the Latin pop genre. However, he doesn’t limit himself to any specific genre; he follows his heart.

Rauw also has a budding acting career. He was in two episodes of the action series Sky Rojo as Diego and one episode of The Queen of Flow. Additionally, the star has a vibrant social media presence, with over 13 million subscribers on YouTube and over 19 million on Instagram.

Who is Rauw Alejandro’s wife?

The singer is not married as of December 2023. However, he was previously engaged to famous Spanish singer Rosalia Vila Tobella. The pair met virtually in 2019 as they exchanged private messages on Instagram. They saw each other in person for the first time during the Latin Grammys in 2019. The couple revealed that it was love at first sight for them.

The couple confirmed their relationship in September 2021 by sharing a TikTok video and going official on Instagram. They debuted on the red carpet in November at the Los40 Music Awards in Spain. The couple announced their engagement in March 2023 via the music video of their collaborative single, Beso.

However, rumours of the couple’s breakup hit headlines only four months later in July. Both singers took to their social media pages to confirm the news. They both emphasised that they still loved and respected each other despite their split. Rauw also refuted any claims of infidelity, but both singers didn’t give the real reason behind the split.

FAQs

What is Rauw Alejandro’s full name? The singer’s full name is Raúl Alejandro Ocasio Ruiz. How old is Rauw Alejandro? He is 30 years old as of 2023. What is Rauw Alejandro’s nationality? He is Puerto Rican. What is Rauw Alejandro’s ethnicity? The singer is Latino. Where is Rauw Alejandro from? He was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico. How tall is Rauw Alejandro? He is approximately 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall. Does Rauw Alejandro have a kid? No, the singer does not have any known children as of writing.

Rauw Alejandro’s age is 30 years old as of 2023. The Puerto Rican singer officially entered the music industry in 2014. In just nine years, he has redefined the Latin pop genre as he dares to experiment with his sound. He has provided his fans with endless entertainment, showing himself to be a master of music and romance in his professional and personal life.

