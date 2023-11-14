Who are Alejandro Fernández’s children? Meet his five kids

Alejandro Fernandez is the son of the late veteran singer Vicente Fernández. Even though he studied to be an engineer, he chose a music career and has been singing since 1991. He is recognised for several hit Mexican songs, such as Me Dediqué a Perderte, Mátalas, and Caballero. Alejandro is also a family man with a big family. Learn more about Alejandro Fernandez’s children and what they do.

Alejandro Fernàndez performs during a concert at Plaza de Toros in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Medios y Media (modified by author)

Alejandro Fernández Abarca has been in the music industry for over three decades, and the details of his career are well-known by most people. As for his personal life, he has been in a few relationships, which resulted in the birth of five children. Discover who singer Alejandro Fernandez’s children are and what they are up to.

Full name Alejandro Fernández Abarca Nickname El Potrillo Gender Male Date of birth 24 April 1971 Age 52 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Guadalajara, Mexico Current residence Mexico City, Mexico Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Latino Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 172 Weight in kilograms 78 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Maria del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor Father Vicente Fernández Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Children 5 College Atemajac Valley University Profession Singer Instagram @alexoficial X(Twitter) @alexoficial

Who are Alejandro Fernández’s children?

How many kids does Alejandro Fernandez have? The Mexican folk music singer is a father of five: three daughters and two sons. Below is a list of his children, from the eldest to the youngest, and what they currently do for a living.

1. Alex Fernández

Alex Fernandez performs onstage during the opening ceremony of the 9th Summit of the Americas at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon

The singer’s first child and son, Alex, was born on 4 November 1993 in Mexico City, Mexico. Alex followed in his father’s footsteps—he is currently thriving as a Latin music singer. He introduced himself to the music industry in 2018 with his debut song, Te Amaré. He has two music albums, Sigue la Dinastía (2019) and Buscando el Olvido (2019), with several Latin songs and has been nominated for multiple awards.

Is singer Alex Fernadez married? Alejandro Fernandez’s son is married to his long-time girlfriend, Alexia. The couple exchanged marriage vows on 14 May 2021 in a civil ceremony in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. They welcomed their daughter, Mia, in April 2022.

Apart from being a singer, Alex is an entrepreneur. He owns La Doniteria, a pastry shop in Zapopan, Mexico.

2. Camila Fernández

Singer Camila Fernandez performs during day 2 of the ARRE Fest 2023 at Foro Sol in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Jaime Nogales

Camila is Alejandro Fernandez’s second child, born on 30 November 1997 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. Like her elder brother Alex, she is also into music and debuted when she sang on stage alongside her father in 2014. In 2015, she was signed by Universal Music Group and has released approximately 20 songs. Some of her popular Latin songs include Todo Todo, Mio, Una Vida, and Bueno Fuera.

Camila is married to her husband, Francisco Barba. They tied the knot on 1 August 2000. The couple had their first child, a daughter, in June 2021.

3. América Fernández

America is Camila’s twin sister, born on 30 November 1997. Even though she hails from a family of musicians, she is seemingly not into music.

She describes herself as a musician on her Instagram page but has not released any known songs. Singer Alejandro Fernandez’s daughter boasts a significant fan following on Instagram, where she shares her lifestyle and modelling pictures.

4. Emiliano Fernández

Emiliano is the secondborn son of Alejandro, born on 18 March 2000. He is building his career as a singer and debuted alongside his sister Valentina in August 2023. The sister-brother duo, known by their stage name Tinu X Emi, released their first single, the Latin pop song Déjà Vu

5. Valentina Fernández

Valentina is the last-born child of singer Alejandro. She was born on 8 February 2002. Her age is 21 years as of 2023. She is a singer and a rising Instagram star with a considerable fan following.

Is Alejandro Fernandez married?

The father of five is seemingly not in a romantic relationship. He has not revealed his current relationship status.

He was previously married to América Guinart. They were reportedly close friends as they grew up and later married in 1992. Guinart and Alejandro Fernandez’s family had three children: a son, Alex and twin daughters, Camila and America. They separated in 1998 and finalised their divorce in 2002.

After ending his marriage, he started dating Ximena Díaz, a professional model and actress from Colombia. Their relationship allegedly began in 2000 and ended in 2004, with them having two children, Emiliano and Valentina.

FAQs

Who is Alejandro Fernandez? He is a Mexican singer, also recognised as the son of the late singer Vicente Fernández. Who are Alejandro Fernandez’s kids? He has five children: Alex, Camila, America, Emiliano, and Valentina. Does Alejandro Fernandez have a son? He has two sons, Alex and Emiliano, who are singers. Does Alejandro Fernandez have twin children? He has twin daughters, Camila and America. Does Alejandro Fernandez have a wife? He is currently not married. Who is Alejandro Fernandez’s ex-wife? He was previously married to America Guinart. Is Alejandro Fernandez dating anyone? He has not revealed his love life and is presumably single, calling it quits with Ximena Díaz.

Most of Alejandro Fernandez’s children have followed in his footsteps. He has a son and twin daughters from his marriage with América Guinart. From his relationship with Ximena Díaz, he has a son and a daughter. Currently, the Latin singer is seemingly single.

