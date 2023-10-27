Peso Pluma’s height, age, real name, parents, nationality

Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, alias Peso Pluma, is a singer, songwriter and guitarist from Mexico. He gained immense popularity in 2022 when he released his hit track, El Belicon, featuring Raul Vega. He is also known for his other hit songs, such as Ella Baila Sola, LADY GAGA, and BIPOLAR. What is Peso Pluma's height?

Peso Pluma speaks onstage at Billboard Latin Music Week held at Faena Forum in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

Peso Pluma has been in the music industry since 2020. He has released numerous songs and collaborated with notable artists such as Junior H, Becky G, Nicki Nicole, Natanael Cano and Tony Aguirre. The singer launched his record label called Double P. Records in 2023, signing artists such as Jasiel Nunez, Tito Laija and Raul Vega.

Profile summary

Real name Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija Nickname Peso Pluma Gender Male Date of birth 15 June 1999 Age 24 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico Current residence United States Nationality Mexican-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 148 Weight in kilograms 67 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Profession Singer, songwriter Instagram @pesopluma (X) Twitter @ElPesopLUMA Facebook @PesoPlumaDobleP

What is Peso Pluma's height?

The Mexican-born singer is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. He also weighs approximately 148 pounds or 67 kilograms.

How old is Peso Pluma?

The guitarist is 24 years old as of 2023. He was born on 15 June 1999. His zodiac sign is Gemini. He is a Mexican citizen of mixed ethnicity. Peso Pluma's father is of Lebanese descent, while his mother hails from Badiraguato, Sinaloa.

Peso Pluma performs at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Mille

Source: Getty Images

The singer was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, where he spent most of his childhood. Peso Pluma's parents relocated to San Antonio, New York, United States, when he was a teenager.

Why is Peso Pluma so popular?

Peso is a singer widely known for releasing several hit songs that have made it to the top five on the Billboard Hot 100. He has also been topping the global top 50 charts on Spotify for the past three years.

Pluma taught himself how to play the guitar when he was a teenager under the musical influence of his family. He made his professional debut in music in 2020, releasing his first album, Ah y Que?, produced under the El Cartel de Los Angeles record label.

He first gained public recognition in February 2022 after releasing El Belicon featuring Rau Vega. In 2023, the Mexican singer gained more stardom with the release of Ella Baila Sola. The song became his major hit and peaked in the top five on the Billboard Hot 100. It also reached number one on the Billboard Global 200.

Peso Pluma attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Centerin Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

In June 2022, Peso released his third album, Genesis, through his record label Double P. Records in partnership with Prajin Music Group. The album has 14 tracks and collaborations with several artists such as Junior H, Jaseil Nunez, Eladio Carrion, Nataneal Cano, Tito Double P, Luis R Conriguez and more.

The album was number three on the US Billboard 200 and number one on the Top Latin Albums and Regional Mexican Albums charts. Below is a list of some of his popular songs:

Year Songs 2022 El Gavilain 2022 Siempre pendientes 2023 Sentosa 2023 AMG 2023 LADY GAGA 2023 LAS MORRAS 2023 TUMUM 2023 LAGUNAS 2023 La Bebe 2021 Por las Noches

Fast facts about Peso Pluma

Who is Peso Pluma? He is a fast-rising Mexican songwriter and singer. What is Peso Pluma's birthplace? He was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. What is Peso Pluma's age? He is 24 years old as of 2023. What is Peso Pluma's nationality? He is a Mexican-American national. What is Peso Pluma's ethnicity? He is of mixed descent. His father is of Lebanese heritage, while his mother hails from Badiraguato, Sinaloa. What is Peso Pluma's real name? His real name is Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija. How tall is Peso Pluma? He is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.

Peso Pluma's height is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres. He is a Mexican-born singer and songwriter best known for his hit tracks, including Ella Baila Sola, LADY GAGA and El Belicon. He is the founder of Double P Records.

