The National Housing Program's interim housing allocation for 1,357 participants across 33 states has been revoked

FG pointed to the additional eight-week grace period and the failure to meet the 90-day payment deadline

The action complies with the terms outlined in the Provisional Offer of Allocation Letter for the beneficiaries

The provisional housing allotment for 1,357 recipients in 33 states under the National Housing Program has been withdrawn by the Federal Government since the outright payment was not made within the allotted time.

In a formal statement released on Tuesday, the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development confirmed the revocation, pointing to non-compliance with the 90-day payment deadline and an extra eight-week grace period.

According to the statement, the move is in accordance with the conditions specified in the beneficiaries' Provisional Offer of Allocation Letter.

The 1,357 and 33 states were generated from a list of recipients, housing kinds, and locations. Semi-detached bungalows with three bedrooms were among the units, along with one- and two-bedroom bungalows, The Punch reported.

The statement partly read,

“The Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has officially announced the revocation of the offer of provisional allocation of houses under the National Housing Programme for all recipients who failed to make full and outright payment within the stipulated period of 90 days and the additional eight-week grace, granted.

“This decision aligns with the terms and conditions outlined in Paragraph 2 of the Provisional Offer of Allocation Letter issued to beneficiaries.”

The affected properties were located in 33 states, including Delta, Cross River, Edo, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Ebonyi, Anambra, Imo, Enugu, Ondo, Ogun, Oyo, Ekiti, Osun, Gombe, Adamawa, Taraba, Yobe, Bauchi, Borno, Benue, Nasarawa, Plateau, Niger, Kwara, Kogi, Katsina, Kaduna, Jigawa, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, and Kano.

Dr. Shuaib Muhammad Belgore, permanent secretary of the ministry, emphasized that the only recipients impacted were those who did not fulfill their payment obligations within the stipulated time frame.

He gave the assurance that those who fulfilled their payments by February 28, 2025, would still be eligible to receive their Letters of Allocation and immediately take possession of their homes.

The ministry has made the complete list of revoked allocations available on its official website, https://fmhud.gov.ng, along with the names, house locations, housing types, and localities of the impacted subscribers, in an effort to increase transparency.

In the first week of April 2025, the list will also be published in the Daily Trust, The Nation, and Leadership newspapers, the statement added.

For more information, those who are impacted are encouraged to get in touch with the Director of Public Buildings and Housing Development or stop by the ministry's headquarters in Mabushi, Abuja.

In order to streamline the NHP and increase efficiency, the government reaffirmed its commitment to guaranteeing equitable access to affordable housing while enforcing adherence to allocation rules.

