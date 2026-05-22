Senator Shehu Sani wins APC primary for Kaduna Central through direct election

The former federal lawmaker said Governor Uba Sani initiated the direct primary after consensus failure among aspirants

Sani urged unity among party members for future developmental strides in Kaduna State

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kaduna State - Senator Shehu Sani said he won the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for the Kaduna Central Senatorial district via a direct election.

Legit.ng reports that Sani polled 9,105 votes, defeating Yusuf Zailani and another aspirant in the APC senatorial primary held on May 18, 2026.

Shehu Sani wins Kaduna Central Senatorial primary election. Photo credit: Shehu Sani

Source: Facebook

The former federal lawmaker's supporters expressed optimism for Sani's success in the upcoming 2027 general election.

Sani said all the aspirants went into a direct primary after they failed to reach a consensus on who would represent the district.

The former federal lawmaker said Governor Uba Sani called for a direct primary for a winner to emerge.

He made this known in a post shared via his X handle primary ,

“After the failure to reach consensus between the Kaduna Central Senatorial aspirants, at the direction of our party and our state leader of the Party, HE Comrade Governor Uba Sani, a direct primary was held today, and I, by the grace of the Almighty, emerged victorious. I’m deeply humbled.”

He appreciated the State, local government, ward executives, LG chairmen, commissioners, stakeholders, and APC supporters for his victory.

Senator Sani also thanked the executive LG chairmen, commissioners, stakeholders, APC members, and thousands of supporters who stood against the odds.

“To my good people of Kaduna Central, you can rest assured of a vibrant and positive representation in line with the principles and manifesto of our party and the constitution of our great country.

“I call on other aspirants who couldn’t make it to join hands in reinforcing our party and support the developmental strides in our state. Nothing is permanent in life; you can lose today and win in the future.”

Reactions as Shehu Sani wins APC senatorial ticket

@Femikuti51Kuti

Congratulations Sire. May Allah strengthen you and bless you with wisdom to pilot the affairs of your constituency.

@HaroonBello

May Allah continue to guide and protect Senator Shehu Sani. Insha’Allah, may your journey bring peace, wisdom, success, and progress to the people. May Allah grant you strength, good health, and victory in all your good intentions. Ameen.

@mendedwingx

The politics of Nigeria is so dynamic to the extent that El Rufai is in custody while Shehu Sani is at the helm of affairs of the APC party in Kaduna State.

@robinson_dauda

Congratulation comrade i believe you will emerge victorious at the polls.

@TajOguns

Sincerely, the Senate should be an assembly of highly cerebral and detribalized individuals like you. Surely, your constituency and the country will benefit from your invaluable contributions in the upper chamber. Congratulations, Your Honour!

Former Kaduna governor clinches APC senatorial ticket

Recall that Mukhtar Ramalan Yero won the APC Senatorial ticket for Kaduna North.

Yero called for unity among members of the ruling party after his primary election victory on Monday, May 18, 2026.

The former Kaduna state governor vowed to represent the people of the senatorial district positively ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Ex-governor Yahaya Bello secures APC senatorial ticket

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Yahaya Bello won the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for Kogi Central Senatorial District with 72,349 votes.

The former Kogi state governor's closest rival, Ibrahim Yakubu Adoke, received only 315 votes.

The primary election results were announced by Returning Officer Dr Sadiq Mohammed on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng