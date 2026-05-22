Chief Eric Opah has emerged as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia state ahead of the 2027 elections

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, the party detailed how he won the primary election and sent message to all stakeholders in the state

With the victory, Opah will face Alex Otti, the incumbent governor of the state who is seeking re-election, and other candidates at the polls in 2027

The Abia state chapter of the All Progressives Congress congratulated Chief Eric Opah on his emergence as the winner of its governorship primary held on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, Uche Aguoru, the party’s publicity secretary in the state, said Opah polled a total of 125,977 votes to defeat his closest rival, Chief Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh, who scored 5,905 votes.

Abia APC congratulates Eric Opah as its gubernatorial candidate Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

He added that the governorship primary was conducted across the 184 wards in Abia.

APC guber candidate to challenge Otti, others

The APC guber candidate will battle Alex Otti, the current governor of the state, and other candidates at the forthcoming general elections in the country.

In the statement, Aguoru said the party remains confident that the Opah’s emergence would boost its chances at the polls in 2027.

“We commend all aspirants, party faithful, electoral officials, and stakeholders for their commitment to a peaceful, transparent, and credible primary election process which reflects the growing strength and unity of the APC in Abia State,” he said.

“We are confident that Chief Eric Opah possesses the leadership capacity, vision, and experience required to lead our party to victory in the 2027 general elections and return the Government House to Umuahia under the banner of the APC. We urge all members and supporters to remain united and committed as we collectively work towards delivering purposeful leadership for the people of Abia State.”

Abia: APC announces national assembly primary election results

In a related development, the Abia APC also announced winners of its national assembly primary elections conducted across the state for the House of Representatives and Senate seats ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

The House of Representatives primaries held on May 16, 2026 while that of the Senate took place on May 18.

In a statement obtained by Legit.ng, the party said the results, announced by returning officers for the elections, led by Erasmus Cishark, are as follows:

House of Representatives Primary Elections

Ukwa East/West Federal Constituency: Hon. Chris Nkwonta

Obingwa/Osisioma/Ugwunagbor Federal Constituency: Chief Udo Alozie

Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency: Rt. Hon. Uzo Azubuike

Isiala Ngwa North/Isiala Ngwa South Federal Constituency: Chief Uzo Ihuka

Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency: Rt. Hon. Chinedum Orji

Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency: Rt. Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha

Bende Federal Constituency: Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu

Ohafia/Arochukwu Federal Constituency: Mr. Ikenna Ukwa

Senatorial Primary Elections

Abia North Senatorial District: H.E. Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

Abia Central Senatorial District: Hon. Emeka Atuma

Abia South Senatorial District: Hon. Erondu Uchenna Erondu Jnr.

Abia APC releases list of all candidates who emerged in the primaries Photo Credit: @OfficialAPC

Source: Twitter

Governor Idris clinches APC ticket for second term

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kebbi state governor, Nasir Idris, secured his return ticket through a unanimous affirmation as the sole candidate of the APC in the 2027 governorship election in the state.

The governor was unanimously affirmed by the APC delegates from all 225 wards in the state on Thursday, May 21, during the party's governorship primary.

The primary, which was held at the Haliru Abdul Stadium in Bernin Kebbi, reportedly turned out to be a massive show of support for the governor.

Source: Legit.ng