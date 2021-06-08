Bad Bunny's girlfriend's biography: who is the rapper dating now?

Bad Bunny's girlfriend is known as Gabriela Berlingeri. She is a jewellery designer with her own jewellery line called DiciembreVeintinueve. Just like her boyfriend, she hails from Puerto Rico.

Gabriela has worked as a model for multiple boutiques and has even worked with her boyfriend on his music and photoshoots. Precisely who is Bad Bunny dating? Find out in her bio below.

Profile summary

Full name: Gabriela Berlingeri

Gabriela Berlingeri Year of birth: 1993

1993 Place of birth: Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico Age: 27 or 28 (as of June 2021)

27 or 28 (as of June 2021) Nationality: Puerto Rican

Puerto Rican Ethnicity: Hispanic

Hispanic Career: Jewellery designer, model

Jewellery designer, model Famous as: Bad Bunny's girlfriend

Bad Bunny's girlfriend Height in feet and inches: 5 ft 3 in

5 ft 3 in Height in cm: 160 cm

160 cm Weight in lbs: 115 lbs

115 lbs Weight in kgs: 52 kg

52 kg Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Tattoos: Yes

Yes Relationship status: In a relationship

In a relationship Boyfriend: Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny Instagram: @gabrielaberlingeri

Bad Bunny's girlfriend's biography

Gabriela was born in Puerto Rico in 1993. Her exact date of birth is not known. As of June 2021, Gabriela Berlingeri's age is either 27 or 28.

The jewellery designer has not disclosed much about her formative years.

Gabriela Berlingeri's career

Gabriela works as a jewellery designer and has a jewellery line named DiciembreVeintinueve. Her line was launched in November 2020. She has also been working as a model for various boutiques.

Berlingeri has also worked with Bad Bunny on his music. She was involved in the compilation of her boyfriend's song Te Gusté. Bunny also shared that his girlfriend recorded references for Jennifer Lopez's vocals.

In addition, Gabriela has been involved in conceptualizing some of Bunny's photoshoots. She shot the accompanying editorial photos that ran alongside his Rolling Stone cover. Her hand made an appearance in a photo as part of Bad Bunny's digital Playboy cover. She also made a guest appearance on Bunny's song En Casita.

Personal life: Being Bad Bunny's GF

Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri met in 2017 at a restaurant. The singer was eating at a restaurant with his family after singing at a concert for reggaeton duo Zion and Lennox. The two connected and soon began dating.

Since they started dating, Bad Bunny and Gabriela retained relatively low profiles. However, fans were speculating that they were a couple after Gabriela was seen in one of Bunny's Instagram videos. Bad Bunny announced their dating status in March 2020.

The couple was living together during the lockdown due to COVID 19 in an Airbnb in Puerto Rico. He said during an interview with Rolling Stone:

Do people really think I'm spending quarantine alone? No! I am with someone, she is very special in my life. This quarantine has made me understand that she is the best companion I could have.

The two would frequently share videos on Instagram of how they were spending their time together. They were photographed together for the first time at a Miami Heat game in February 2020. The Bad Bunny Gabriela Berlingeri duo was also seen together at a Los Angeles Lakers game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Is Bad Bunny married?

Rumours arose in August 2020 that the couple had been privately engaged. The rumours came about when Gabriela was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger. Her boyfriend was seen wearing what appeared to be a wedding band when filming a commercial in LA in October.

However, Bunny clarified about the matter November 2020. He said:

No, I'm not that married.

Then when asked about being engaged, he said:

Maybe it can be that. But I think that weddings and getting married scare me. A lot.

The couple has a pet that they co-parent.

There have been rumours of the couple breaking up in 2021, but these remain unconfirmed. Before his current relationship, Bad Bunny had dated Carliz de la Cruz for five years.

Bad Bunny's girlfriend Gabriela is a successful model and jewellery designer. Her creativity has been handy in conceptualizing her boyfriend's photoshoots. She also has a musical side and has been featured in one of her partner's songs.

