Bernie Martínez Ocasio’s biography: who is Bad Bunny’s brother?

Bernie Martínez Ocasio is Puerto Rican national. He gained public attention as the brother of Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, a singer and rapper, popularly known by his stage name as Bad Bunny.

Photo: @mcbernie_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bernie Martínez Ocasio is known for accompanying Bad Bunny to his music tours and being part of his management team. He has gained considerable followers on Instagram following his relationship with his brother. Bad Bunny is widely recognized for his hit songs such as Soy Peor, MIA and Pero Ya No.

Profile summary

Full name Bernie Martínez Ocasio Gender Male Date of birth 1997 Age 26 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Almirante Sur, Vega Baja, Puerto Rico Current residence Vega Baja, Puerto Rico Nationality Puerto Rican Ethnicity Latino Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Tito Martínez Mother Lysaurie Ocasio Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession Manager

Bernie Martínez Ocasio's biography

Bad Bunny's brother was born in Almirante Sur, Vega Baja, Puerto Rico. He is the son of Tito Martínez Ocasio and Lysaurie Ocasio Declet. His mother is a retired school teacher, while his father was a truck driver.

Bernie has two brothers, namely Benito Antonio and Bysael Martínez. Bysael is the youngest among Bad Bunny's brothers, known for his resemblance with Bad Bunny. He was born on 4 March 2002 in the United States, as his parents had relocated to the United States. He was a Carlos Beltran Baseball Academy baseball team member and pursued baseball professionally after high school.

Benito Antonio, aka Bad Bunny, is the most popular among Martínez's family. He was born on 10 March 1994. He is widely known in the music industry for his hit albums, such as YHLQMDLG and EL Ultimo Tour Del Mundo. The Puerto Rican rapper gained more fame for collaborating with stars such as Drake, Cardi B, J Balvin, Ozuna and Prince Royce.

What is Bernie Martínez Ocasio's age?

He is 26 years old as of 2023. He was born in 1997. However, Bernie Martínez Ocasio's birthday remains a mystery for now.

Why is Bernie Martínez Ocasio famous?

Bernie Martínez gained fame for being one of Bad Bunny's siblings. It is not known to the public what exactly his profession is. However, he is part of Bad Bunny's management team. He mainly accompanies him to his tours.

Bernie appeared in Bad Bunny's music video, Yo Visto Asi, alongside celebrities such as Puerto Rican star Ricky Martin, reggaetón era Karol G and Colombian actress Sofia Vergara.

Bernie Martínez Ocasio's height and weight

He stands at 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall. His weight is approximately 165 pounds or 75 kilograms.

Fast facts about Bernie Martínez Ocasio

How old is Bad Bunny's brother? Bernie is 26 years old as of 2023. What is Bernie Martínez Ocasio's nationality? He is a Puerto Rican citizen. Who are Bernie Martínez Ocasio's parents? She is the son of Lysaurie Ocasio and Tito Martínez Ocasio. Where is Bernie Martínez Ocasio from? He was born in Almirante Sur, Vega Baja, Puerto Rico. Who are Bernie Martínez Ocasio's siblings? He has two brothers, Bysael Martínez Ocasio and Benito Antonio, known by his stage name Bad Bunny. How tall is Bernie Martínez Ocasio? He is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall. Who are Bad Bunny's family members? His family consists of his parents, Tito and Lysaurie and his two brothers, Bernie and Bysael.

Bernie Martínez Ocasio is known for being a sibling of Bad Bunny, a famous Puerto Rican rapper and singer. He is part of the Bad Bunny management team and often accompanies him to his music tours.

READ ALSO: Gracie McGraw's bio: who is the daughter of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw?

Legit.ng recently published Gracie McGraw's biography. She is an actress and musician, widely known for her appearance in the TV series If Loving You Is Wrong as Tanya. She is also known as the first daughter of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw.

Gracie McGraw was born in Nashville, Tennessee, United States. She obtained her degree from New York University. The actress was a lead singer and rhythm guitar player of the music band called Tingo. She currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Source: Legit.ng