Batch A Stream II corps members who began national service in June 2025 have completed their term and passed out

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps commended the passing out members for their dedication and patriotism

The NYSC leadership praised corps members for contributing to national development through their assignments in schools, offices, healthcare centres

Members of the 2025 Batch A Stream II of the National Youth Service Corps have been commended for their contributions to national development as they conclude their service year across the country.

The Director General of the NYSC, in a farewell message addressed to the outgoing corps members, praised their dedication and commitment during the mandatory one-year programme.

The NYSC Director General praised outgoing 2025 Batch A Stream II corps members. Photo: NYSCLagos

Source: Facebook

He said their efforts at their various Places of Primary Assignment had positively impacted communities and reflected the objectives of the scheme.

NYSC service year national development message

The NYSC leadership thanked the corps members for their patriotism and discipline throughout their service year. According to the Director General, their conduct represented the ideals of nation building and national unity which the scheme was established to promote.

“As you complete your one year of national service, I extend my heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the entire NYSC family and a grateful nation,” the statement read.

“Your commitment, diligence, and patriotism throughout your service year have contributed immensely to our nation's progress.”

The Director General also encouraged the outgoing corps members to carry the lessons and values gained during service into the next stage of their lives. He urged them to remain responsible citizens and continue to contribute positively to society.

The NYSC Director General congratulated outgoing corps members in a farewell message. Photo: FB/NYSCLagos

Source: Facebook

One Nigeria unity message to corps

The NYSC boss advised the former corps members to uphold integrity and remain ambassadors of the scheme wherever they find themselves.

“I charge you to remain worthy ambassadors of the National Youth Service Corps. Uphold the ideals of the Scheme wherever you find yourselves, and let your conduct always reflect honour and integrity,” he said.

He also called on the outgoing corps members to continue believing in the unity of the country and support efforts aimed at building a better Nigeria.

“Stay resolute in your belief in one Nigeria,” the Director General stated.

The message ended with congratulations and best wishes to the departing corps members as they prepare for life after national service.

NYSC releases deployment details for Batch A PCM

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Youth Service Corps has released deployment information for 2026 Batch A Stream 1 prospective corps members, confirming that call-up letters are now accessible on its portal.

The scheme announced this on Monday, January 19, 2025, through its official X account. It disclosed that not all corps members posted to Lagos State and the Federal Capital Territory will attend orientation within those locations.

Adamawa govt approves N11.4bn for NYSC camp

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Adamawa state executive council approved a total of N11.4 billion for the execution of key developmental projects spanning the education, health, water, and power sectors.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, James Iliya, who announced the decision after the council meeting, said the funding aligns with Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri’s vision of improving social infrastructure and living standards across the state

Source: Legit.ng