The story behind Rosie O'Donnell's kids and her journey through motherhood

Rosie O'Donnell’s kids have been a central part of her life, shaping both her personal journey and public identity. Her kids include Parker Jaren O'Donnell, Chelsea Belle O'Donnell, Blake O'Donnell, Vivienne Rose O'Donnell, and Dakota (Clay) O'Donnell. Through adoption and assisted parenting, she built a diverse and loving family that reflects modern motherhood.

Parker, Rosie O'Donnell, Vivienne O'Donnell, and Blake O'Donnell attend Rosie's Theater Kids' 12th Annual Gala Celebration at The New York Marriott Marquis. Photo: Mike Pont (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Rosie O'Donnell has five adopted children: Parker, Chelsea, Blake, Vivienne, and Clay.

She has a complicated relationship with her daughter Chelsea , who formally requested a name change to Nevens to honour her biological mother.

, who formally requested a name change to Nevens to honour her biological mother. Her youngest child, Clay, is autistic and identifies as nonbinary , with Rosie openly supporting and affirming their gender identity.

, with Rosie openly supporting and affirming their gender identity. The comedian, who does not have any biological children, currently lives with Clay in Ireland, following their relocation in January 2025.

Profile summary

Full name Roseann O'Donnell Gender Female Date of birth 21 March 1962 Age 64 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Commack, New York, United States Current residence Ireland Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Lesbian Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 185 Weight in kilograms 84 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Roseann Teresa O'Donnell Father Edward Joseph O'Donnell Siblings 4 Marital status Divorced Ex-partner Kelli Carpenter, Michelle Rounds Children 5 School Commack High School College Dickinson College, Boston University Profession Talk show host, comedian, actress Instagram @rosie X (Twitter) @Rosie TikTok @rosie

Get to know Rosie O'Donnell’s kids

Rosie O'Donnell is a proud mother of five children from different stages of her life. The American comedian has two sons and three daughters through adoption. Here is a closer look at her journey through motherhood, exploring each of her children from the eldest to the youngest.

Parker Jaren O'Donnell

Ivory Aquino, Edie Windsor, Parker O'Donnell, Rosie O'Donnell and Justin Sams at Family Equality Council's "Night at the Pier" at Pier 60 in New York City. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz

Source: Getty Images

Parker Jaren O’Donnell was born on 25 May 1995 and became Rosie O'Donnell’s first child through adoption. The talk show host initially raised Parker as a single mother before legally formalising the adoption.

He attended the Valley Forge Military Academy and later joined the United States Marine Corps. Despite his military background, Parker eventually pursued a passion for acting and graduated from the Los Angeles Film School in January 2025.

In his personal life, he has reportedly been in a relationship with a woman named Ajia for approximately two years.

Chelsea Belle O'Donnell

Rosie O'Donnell and Chelsea pose at the "2nd Annual Fran Drescher Cancer Schmancer Sunset Cabaret Cruise" on The SS Hornblower Infinity Crusie Ship in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas

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Chelsea Belle O’Donnell is Rosie O'Donnell’s second child, adopted during the comedian’s relationship with Kelli Carpenter. She was born on 20 September 1997, and throughout her teenage and early adult years, she had a strained relationship with her mother.

In August 2015, Chelsea reportedly went missing from their home in New York but was found a week later. She then moved to Wisconsin to live with her biological mother, Deanna Micoley. In 2015, during an interview with Inside Edition, she spoke about her estrangement from Rosie, explaining that they had long struggled to get along and that she needed distance from her mother.

The two appeared to reconcile in 2018 when they reconnected during Chelsea’s pregnancy. After the birth of her child, Rosie expressed pride in becoming a grandmother in a heartfelt post on X. Chelsea married Jacob Bourassa, and together they have four children: three daughters, Skylar, Riley, and Avery Lynn, and a son, Atlas.

She has also faced several legal challenges over the years, including multiple arrests. In September 2024, she was arrested and charged with child neglect and possession of an illegal substance. Following a subsequent arrest, she pleaded guilty to resisting or obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping, and drug possession.

Rosie O’Donnell’s daughter was initially given a six-month probation sentence, with the possibility of incarceration if the terms were violated. After breaching those conditions, her probation was revoked, and she was sentenced to prison on 22 October 2025.

Following the sentencing, Rosie O’Donnell shared a statement saying:

I have compassion for those struggling with addiction - Chelsea was born into addiction, and it has been a painful journey for her and her four young children. We continue to love and support her through these horrible times. Prayers welcomed.

In January 2025, Chelsea O’Donnell formally sought to change her name by filing a petition in Marinette County. She requested to adopt the surname Nevens as a tribute to her biological mother, Deanna Micoley.

Blake Christopher

Sheila Nevins, Blake, Dakota and Rosie O'Donnell attend the 2017 Rosie's Theater Kids' Pass It On Evening at The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College in New York City. Photo: Santiago Felipe

Source: Getty Images

Rosie O'Donnell’s third adopted child, Blake Christopher O’Donnell, was born on 5 December 1999. He largely stays out of the spotlight, with most details about his life coming from the occasional updates shared by his mother.

In August 2018, Rosie revealed on X that Blake had enrolled at Marist College. She later announced in December 2022 that he was engaged to his girlfriend, Teresa Garofalow Westervelt, with the proposal taking place during a Broadway performance of The Phantom of the Opera.

The couple went on to marry on 16 August 2024. About a year later, they shared that they were expecting their first child, and on 28 March 2026, Rosie celebrated the arrival of her fifth grandchild when Blake and Teresa welcomed a son, Anthony Joel O’Donnell.

Vivienne Rose O'Donnell

Vivienne Rose O'Donnell and Rosie O'Donnell arrive at the Fran Drescher's 2016 Cabaret Cruise at Pier 40 in New York City. Photo: Dave Kotinsky

Source: Getty Images

Vivienne Rose O’Donnell is the fourth child of Rosie O'Donnell and Kelli Carpenter, adopted during their relationship. She was born on 29 November 2002 and graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Delaware in 2025.

Like her mother, Vivienne enjoys sharing aspects of her life on social media, particularly on TikTok. During the quarantine period, the two frequently spent time together creating TikTok videos.

In 2022, Vivienne opened up about having a not-normal upbringing, a sentiment Rosie later acknowledged in a TikTok video, saying:

It's okay, you're allowed to express your feelings in our family, even if you do it online in a funny manner.

Clay O'Donnell

The youngest of Rosie O'Donnell’s adopted children is Clay O’Donnell, born on 5 January 2013. Clay was adopted during Rosie’s marriage to Michelle Rounds, who passed away in 2017 following their divorce in 2015. Before her death, Rounds and O’Donnell were involved in a custody dispute over Clay.

Rosie O'Donnell (holding Dakota) thanks Barbara Walters and the cast and crew of "THE VIEW," 2/12/15, on her last day as a co-host. Photo: Lou Rocco

Source: Getty Images

In September 2022, in an emotional essay, Rosie, for the first time, opened up about Clay’s autism diagnosis. She wrote:

Clay's a gift from another dimension. It's been a wonderfully magical experience. I'm so glad we have each other. I didn't want Clay to feel shame about their diagnosis. I have told them from the start that autism is their superpower.

She added:

I am learning to have compassion much deeper than I ever did. To really listen and communicate in a way I never had to with my other kids. The sense of vulnerability that comes with having a kid with autism has been a gift to me.

Rosie has also spoken about maintaining openness around Clay’s adoption, noting that her child occasionally expresses a desire to connect with their biological mother, a request she supports. The Hollywood actress has further shared that she often thinks about the biological mothers of all her adopted children.

In an interview with Variety, Rosie opened up about the moment Clay opened up about their gender as nonbinary. She said:

I have a little one who is nonbinary, 12 years old, and it was the most interesting thing. They said to me, 'Mommy, I’m nonbinary. I’m not a boy, and I’m not a girl.' I said, 'Okay, fantastic.' They go, 'My pronouns are they/them, and I’d like them respected.' I will do my very best, right? Who are they, Harvey Milk reincarnated?

In January 2025, Rosie and Clay relocated permanently to Ireland. She later explained that the move was influenced in part by the reelection of Donald Trump.

FAQs

Is Rosie O’Donnell married? The actress is currently not married, but was previously married to Kelli Carpenter and Michelle Rounds. How many biological children does Rosie O'Donnell have? She does not have any biological children, as all her children are adopted. How many children has Rosie O’Donnell adopted? She has adopted five children, three daughters and two sons. Does Rosie O’Donnell have a son? Her adopted sons are Parker Jaren O’Donnell (25 May 1995) and Blake Christopher O’Donnell (5 December 1999). Why did Rosie O'Donnell's daughter change her name? She requested a name change to honour her biological mother, seeking to adopt a surname connected to her maternal roots. How old is Rosie's daughter, Clay? They were born on 5 January 2013, making them 13 years old as of 2026. What are Rosie O'Donnell's kids’ ages? As of 2026, Parker is 30, Chelsea is 28, Blake is 26, Vivienne is 23, and Clay is 13. Does Rosie O’Donnell have grandchildren? The comedian has five known grandchildren: four through her daughter, Chelsea, and one through her son, Blake. What is Rosie O’Donnell and Chelsea O’Donnell’s relationship like? Their relationship has been complex, marked by periods of estrangement and reconciliation.

The story behind Rosie O’Donnell’s kids is one of resilience, compassion, and unwavering commitment. Her journey through motherhood highlights both the beauty and complexity of raising a diverse family. Ultimately, her life shows that motherhood is not defined by biology alone but by love, dedication, and the courage to stand by one’s children through every stage.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng