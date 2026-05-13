Aproko Doctor reacted to the reported death of actor Alexx Ekubo and used the moment to educate Nigerians about cancer awareness

The doctor shared the emotional story of a young man who battled cancer quietly while people mocked his physical appearance

Aproko Doctor highlighted four major cancer warning signs Nigerians often ignored, stirring reactions online

Popular Nigerian medical doctor and health influencer, Egemba Chinonso Fidelis, has reacted to the reported death of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo after a battle with stage 4 cancer.

In a video shared on social media, the doctor used the tragic incident to educate Nigerians about the dangers of ignoring early cancer symptoms. He stressed that cancer often develops quietly and may only become difficult to treat when discovered late.

Aproko doctor weighs in on the cause of Alexx Ekubo's death. Photo credit: Aproko doctor/X. alexx Ekubo/Instagram

Source: UGC

While speaking, Aproko Doctor shared the emotional story of a young man whom he knew during his school days. According to him, the young man later discovered he had stage 3 cancer after already experiencing serious symptoms.

Alexx Ekubo's death: Cancer symptoms

The doctor recalled how people mocked the young man after chemotherapy caused his hair to fall out. He also narrated how the patient became extremely thin while quietly battling severe pain and undergoing treatment.

Using the story as an example, Aproko Doctor highlighted four major cancer warning signs that many Nigerians often ignore. According to Aproko Doctor, the four major cancer signs are:

Persistent tiredness, Unexplained weight loss, Changes in physical appearance linked to illness, and pain that refuses to go away

Aproko Doctor said:

"If this guy had known the signs early enough—that he was always feeling tired, the unexplained weight loss, the pain that will not go away—maybe he would have gone to the hospital sooner."

In the caption accompanying the video, he described cancer as “a silent thief” that often leaves clues before becoming deadly.

He said:

"Cancer is a silent thief, but it leaves clues.

It’s hard to wrap our heads around the loss of a light like Alex Ekubo. It’s a reminder that this is a conversation we must continue to have.

If this video prompts even one person to check a symptom or schedule a screening, then the message has done its job.

Please, watch this, and don’t forget to share it with everyone you know."

Actor Alexx Ekubo's death makes Aproko doctor speak about cancer and its symptoms. Photo credit: Alexx Ekubo/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Reactions to Alexx Ekubo's death from cancer

Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens who watched Aproko Doctor's comment on the cause of Alexx Ekubo's death. Some of the comments are below:

@Mavesempire said:

"This loss of hair own dey shake me o Cox small combing wey I go dey comb my hair like this e go just dey break, dey cut, dey fly off all around."

@LatonaTemitope said:

"We just need to learn to be kind always and stop being mean to people even when you don't know what they're going through."

@BernieWanzie said:

"Don’t ignore any signs and self medicate. We need to keep our health a priority."

Watch the video of Aproko Doctor below:

Alexx Ekubo's old post about cancer resurfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that an old message shared by Alexx Ekubo resurfaced online hours after news of his death broke.

The late actor had written about hoping cancer would one day become only a zodiac sign.

Fans shared emotional reactions online, with many expressing sympathy and sadness over the age and content of the post.

Source: Legit.ng