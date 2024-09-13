Frank Sinatra's mugshot: The funny story behind the legend's arrest

Frank Sinatra was an American singer known for songs such as Fly Me To The Moon, The World We Know, and Nothing but the Best. During the peak of his career, he won the Golden Apple, Golden Globes, and Primetime Emmy awards. Did you know that the singer was arrested, had a mugshot and spent a few hours in jail? Frank Sinatra's mugshot drew much attention, mainly due to the funny story behind his arrest.

The famous Frank Sinatra's mugshot (L). The actor in a black hat and black overcoat in 1970 (R). Photo: @beerandcandy/X (Twitter), Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images (modified by author)

Frank Sinatra was born in Hoboken, New Jersey, United States of America, and was in the entertainment industry for decades. The funny story behind his mugshot may shock many because he was arrested and charged with an offence that is not considered a crime today. The singer is known for his studio albums, such as Watertown, Cycles, and That's Life.

Profile summary

Full name Francis Albert Sinatra Nicknames Ol'Blue Eyes, Swoonatra, Chairman of the Board, La Voz, The Sultan of Swoon Gender Male Date of birth 12 December 1915 Age of death 82 years old 9 (as of 14 May 1998) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Hoboken, New Jersey, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Italian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8'' Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 161 Weight in kilograms 73 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Mother Natalie Della Garaventa Father Anthony Martin Sinatra Marital status (at death) Married Wife Barbara Marx Children 3 School Hoboken High School, Nothern Valley Regional High School College Stevens Institute of Technology Profession Singer, actor

Frank Sinatra's mugshot

Why did Frank Sinatra have a mugshot? The American singer had a mugshot because he was arrested and charged with seduction, which is not considered a crime today. In those times, seduction was considered a criminal offence.

The Bergen County, New Jersey, Sheriff arrested the American singer in 1938. The charge of seduction was applied when a person enticed another to engage in an inappropriate encounter with them using persuasion, promises, flattery or bribes without using any physical force or violence.

The American singer promised marriage to his ex-girlfriend and did not fulfil the promise as he broke up with her. Frank was charged with seduction and had a mugshot to match the arrest. The original report after his seduction charge read as follows;

On the second and ninth days of November 1938 at the Borough of Lodi" and "under the promise of marriage", Sinatra "did then and there have sexual intercourse with the said complainant, who was then and there a single female of good repute."

The charge was later dismissed when it was discovered that the woman was married. Later, the charge was revised, and the singer was arrested again in the same year for adultery. He spent a few hours in jail, and the adultery charge was later dismissed after he paid a bond of $500.

Where was Frank Sinatra from?

Top-5 facts about Frank Sinatra. Photo: @sinatra on Instagram (modified by author)

He was born on 12 December 1915 in Hoboken, New Jersey, United States of America. His parents are Italian immigrants Antonino Martin Sinatra and Natalie Della Garaventa. His father was a professional boxer under the name Marty O'Brien.

Young Frank Sinatra was born scarred on his left neck, ear, cheek, and perforated eardrum. He weighed 13.5 pounds or 6.1 kilograms at birth. Due to his weight, he had a traumatic delivery, and doctors used forceps to get him out.

The doctors thought he was not going to survive because of the injuries caused by the forceps. He was not breathing, and Sinatra's grandmother held him under cold water until he started breathing. He remained with the scars for the rest of his life.

Why is Frank Sinatra so famous?

He was a famous singer considered the greatest American singer of the 20th century. He started singing as a teenager and released his first song, Love Is Just Around The Corner, in 1934. His album Strangers in the Night topped the Billboard and won the Grammy Award for Record of the Year.

In 1960, he created a bridge between the pop and Rock & Roll worlds when he welcomed Elvis Presley home from his army tour of duty in Germany. He welcomed him to The Frank Sinatra Time Show, where they performed a duet. The two became friends since then.

Frank Sinatra recorded 59 studio albums. Some of his famous albums include The World We Knew, Watertown, September of My Years, and Come Fly With Me. Below are some of his popular songs;

My Way

Nothing But the Best

Strangers in The Night

My Way of Life

Blue Moon

Love and Marriage

The Best Is Yet to Come

The Girl from Ipanema

Fly Me to the Moon

New York, New York

He collaborated with famous singers such as Duke Ellington, Tom Jobin, Barbara Streisand, Count Basie, and Luciano Pavarotti. During his career, he won 11 Grammy Awards. In 1956, he won a Primetime Emmy award for the Best Male Singer.

Singer and actor Frank Sinatra performs on the television special 'Francis Albert Sinatra Does His Thing' on August 15, 1968. Photo: Martin Mills

Frank Sinatra was also a famous actor. He started acting in 1941 when he appeared in Las Vegas Nights. On 18 October 1957, he started The Frank Sinatra Show, a drama series which ended on 27 June 1958.

According to his IMDb profile, he has 75 credits as an actor. Some of his famous films include Non But the Brave, Lady in Cement, The Detective and The First Deadly Sin. He was also a producer known for films such as The Frank Sinatra Show and The First Deadly Sin.

What almost ended Frank Sinatra's career?

He was reportedly in an affair with Ava Gardner, an American actress. The affair almost ended his career as it raised controversy because the singer was still married to his wife, Nancy, and they had three children.

The American singer later divorced his wife, Nancy Barbato, and married Ava Gardner. The divorce hurt his reputation, affecting his career. However, he fought back and continued acting and singing.

When did Frank Sinatra stop singing?

The legendary singer stopped singing in 1995. According to his drummer, his last performance on stage was on 25 February 1995 at Marriott's Desert Springs in Palm Springs. He closed the show with the song The Best is Yet to Come.

What was Frank Sinatra's cause of death?

The American singer reportedly succumbed to a heart attack. He died on 14 May 1998 at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The singer suffered breathing problems, high blood pressure, cancer, pneumonia and dementia. He had his first attack in January 1997. He was buried at Desert Memorial Park in Cathedral City, California.

Who was Frank Sinatra with when he died?

The American musician was with his fourth wife, Barbara Blakely Marx, by his side during his death. His manager, Tony Oppedisano, two doctors and several technicians were also there when he took his last breath. According to Far Out Magazine, his last words were 'I'm losing'. He said the words to his wife and the people who surrounded him and passed away.

FAQs

Who is Frank Sinatra? He was an American actor and singer known for songs like My Way, The Best is Yet to Come, and Blue Moon. How old was Fran Sinatra before death? He was 82 years old at the time of his death. The musician was born on 12 December 1915 and died on 14 May 1998. Who were Frank Sinatra's parents? His parents were Antonina Martin and Natalie Della Garaventa. How many children did Frank Sinatra have? He had three children with his first wife, Nancy Barbato. How tall was Frank Sinatra? He was 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. Who was Frank Sinatra's wife before his death? He was married to Barbara Marx.

Frank Sinatra's mugshot drew so much attention in 1938. He was arrested and charged with seduction, which was considered a criminal offence at that time. The singer passed away on 14 May 1998 and was at the time married to Barbara Marx.

