Who is Djimon Hounsou's wife? The Beninese-American actor has never been legally married, though he had a high-profile commitment ceremony in 2008 with model Kimora Lee Simmons. They dated from 2007 to 2012 and welcomed a son, Kenzo Lee Hounsou, in 2009. More recently, he was in a private relationship with Ri'za Marie Simpson.

Djimon Hounsou at Sheraton New York Times Square on 23 September 2025 in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

As of 2026, Djimon Hounsou does not have a wife .

. He previously dated model and businesswoman Kimora Lee Simmons from 2007 to 2012.

from 2007 to 2012. Djimon Hounsou and Kimora share a son, Kenzo Hounsou , born in 2009.

, born in 2009. More recently, the actor was associated with Ri'za Marie Simpson, with whom he has children, and the two have been involved in recent legal disputes.

Profile summary

Full name Djimon Gaston Hounsou Gender Male Date of birth 24 April 1964 Age 62 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Cotonou, Dahomey (Bénin) Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Beninese-American Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6'2'' Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 180 Weight in kilograms 82 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark Brown Father Pierre Hounsou Mother Albertine Hounsou Siblings Edmond Hounsou Relationship status Single Children Kenzo Lee Hounsou Profession Actor, model, producer Net worth $2 million Social media Instagram, Facebook

Who is Djimon Hounsou’s wife?

Djimon Hounsou, a two-time Oscar-nominated actor known for films like Blood Diamond and Gladiator, is not currently married. The actor had a traditional commitment ceremony with Kimora Lee Simmons in 2008 in Benin, but never made it a legal marriage.

Inside Djimon Hounsou’s relationship history

Djimon Hounsou’s love life has often drawn attention, even though he has never officially tied the knot. The actor has kept most of his romantic history private, with only a few relationships and rumours making headlines over the years. Below is a list of women the actor has been linked with over the years.

Kimora Lee Simmons (2007–2012)

Kimora Lee and Djimon Hounsou at Chateau Marmont on 22 February 2012 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Donato Sardella

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Kimora Lee

: Kimora Lee Date of birth : 4 May 1975

: 4 May 1975 Age : 51 years old (as of 2026)

: 51 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : St. Louis, Missouri, United States

: St. Louis, Missouri, United States Profession: Fashion designer, TV personality

Kimora Lee is an American fashion designer, entrepreneur, author, and former model known for founding the iconic early 2000s brand Baby Phat and serving as president/creative director of Phat Fashions. She and Djimon Hounsou were in a high-profile relationship from 2007 to 2012, though they were never legally married.

The two began dating in early 2007, shortly after Kimora’s split from Russell Simmons, and quickly became one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples. In 2008, they held a traditional commitment ceremony in Benin, Hounsou’s home country, and often referred to each other as husband and wife despite not being legally married.

Kimora Lee Simmons and Djimon Hounsou welcomed their son, Kenzo Lee Hounsou, in May 2009, and built a blended family that included Kimora’s two daughters from her previous marriage. Hounsou also appeared on her reality show, Kimora: Life in the Fab Lane, where their family life and partnership were often shown.

Kimora Lee Simmons and Djimon Hounso at Los Angeles Times Central Court on 3 December 2011 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JB Lacroix

Source: Getty Images

In November 2012, they announced their separation, describing it as amicable and focusing on co-parenting their son, while dismissing rumours about the reasons behind their split. The actor’s representative told People magazine:

Djimon Hounsou and Kimora Lee Simmons have officially separated after 5½ years. Though never married, they have one child together, Kenzo Lee Hounsou, who is 3½ years old.

Kimora also confirmed their separation via X, tweeting:

There have been quite a few hurtful rumours circulating. The truth is, Djimon + I have been separated for some time. We have remained happy, loving, co-parenting friends + family. We all have much to be thankful for.

Ri'za Marie Simpson (Post-2012)

Ri'za Marie, Fela Hounsou, Djimon Hounsou and Kenzo Lee Hounsou at the Regency Village Theatre on 14 March 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Ri’za Marie Simpson is a Georgia-based real estate agent. She is currently part of the Atlanta team at Norluxe Realty and is also licensed in Florida. She has previously worked with Keller Williams Realty. Djimon Hounsou and Ri'za were together for several years after his 2012 separation from Kimora Lee Simmons.

They largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight. One of their rare public appearances occurred in March 2023, when Simpson and their son Fela Hounsou accompanied the actor to the world premiere of Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The couple reportedly shares two children, a son and a daughter, who are currently toddlers.

Ri'za and Hounsou lived together in an Atlanta townhouse owned by Hounsou for approximately three to four years. The couple separated in 2024, and their relationship only became widely known after reports of a legal dispute in 2025 and 2026. Hounsou reportedly attempted to have Simpson vacate his Atlanta residence in December 2025.

Djimon Hounsou at Charity Day 2025 Hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund at BGC Group on 11 September 2025 in New York City. Photo: Dave Kotinsky

Source: Getty Images

Simpson has alleged that she was the victim of financial abuse and illegal eviction during this time. According to Entertainment Weekly, in January 2026, she was arrested and charged with simple assault and battery after Hounsou told police she struck him in the face during an argument over house keys.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, following her release from jail, Simpson successfully filed for a temporary protective order against Hounsou, claiming he had been verbally and physically intimidating. A judge ordered Hounsou to stay 200 yards away from Simpson and their children pending a hearing.

Following their legal dispute, Ri'za Marie Simpson spoke about her desire for peace, respect, and healthy co-parenting with Djimon Hounsou for the sake of their children. She told TMZ on 22 January 2026:

My only intention for my family has always been privacy, respect, and healthy communication. Djimon is not my enemy; he is the father of my two beautiful toddlers. I have consistently aimed to support, empower, and collaborate with him, both within and beyond our relationship.

She added:

It is devastating when a family unit is torn apart, as the children ultimately suffer the most. I have made many attempts to engage in healthy communication and foster unity, with the hope of moving our family forward in a productive and peaceful way. I sincerely hope we can find a place of balance and unity in the near future, not only for our own peace, but for the well being of our beautiful son and daughter.

Djimon Hounsou at Global Citizen NOW 2024 at Spring Studios on 1 May 2024 in New York City. Photo: Rob Kim

Source: Getty Images

In addition, Djimon Hounsou has been romantically linked to several women in the entertainment industry over the years, although many of these reports were never confirmed. These include rumoured brief connections with Cameron Diaz around 2007, as well as earlier speculation involving writer Kola Boof in the mid-2000s.

He has also been casually linked to actress and choreographer Debbie Allen and later to Paula Patton, though these interactions were generally described as friendly appearances or industry encounters rather than confirmed relationships.

FAQs

Who is Djimon Hounsou? Djimon Hounsou is a Beninese-American actor, model, and producer, best known for roles in Amistad, Gladiator, Blood Diamond, and Shazam!. How old is Djimon Hounsou? Djimon Hounsou is 62 years old as of 2026. He was born on 24 April 1964 in Cotonou, Dahomey (now Benin). Is Djimon Hounsou married? The popular actor is currently not married. Who is Djimon Hounsou's partner? As of 2026, Djimon is reportedly single. Who is Djimon Hounsou’s baby mama? The Hollywood actor shares children with model Kimora Lee Simmons and his more recent partner, Ri'za Marie Simpson. What happened to Kimora and Djimon? The couple officially separated in November 2012 after five and a half years together. How many kids did Kimora and Djimon have? Kimora and Djimon have one child together, a son named Kenzo Lee Hounsou. How long was Kimora married to Djimon Hounsou? The two were never legally married, but they were in a committed relationship for five and a half years and held a traditional commitment ceremony in 2008.

Djimon Hounsou has never been legally married, but he has had several high-profile relationships. His most notable was with model Kimora Lee Simmons, with whom he shares a son, Kenzo. More recently, he was in a relationship with Ri’za Marie, though as of 2026, he is reportedly single.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng