Vice President Kashim Shettima has urged Nigeria’s military commanders to sustain coordinated pressure on terrorist groups while strengthening intelligence and civil-military cooperation

Speaking at the National Defence College in Abuja, Shettima cautioned that recent progress against insurgency must not be mistaken for final victory

He emphasised that Nigeria’s security challenges demand a whole-of-society approach, with resilience and vigilance remaining key to counterterrorism efforts

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Thursday called on Nigeria’s military commanders to maintain coordinated pressure on terrorist groups while boosting intelligence, technology, and civil-military cooperation.

He stressed that the fight against insurgency requires persistence and adaptation.

Vice President Shettima urges Nigeria’s military commanders to sustain pressure on terrorist groups and strengthen cooperation. Photo credit: KashimShettima/x

Source: Twitter

Speaking at the National Defence College in Abuja during the launch of a book by retired Major-General Ibrahim Yusuf, Shettima cautioned that the progress made so far must not be mistaken for final victory.

Book on counterterrorism launched

The book, titled Counterterrorism and Counterinsurgency Operations in North East Nigeria, was written by Maj.-Gen. Yusuf, a former Force Commander of the Multinational Joint Task Force and ex-Commandant of the Nigeria Defence Academy.

Shettima, represented by Dr. Aliyu Modibbo, Special Adviser to the President on General Duties, urged commanders to remain vigilant and adaptive in their strategies.

Nigeria’s security challenges need whole-of-society approach

The vice president highlighted that Nigeria’s security challenges demand a comprehensive approach involving the military, intelligence services, policymakers, and civilians. He praised the Nigerian Armed Forces for their resilience and professionalism in tackling complex asymmetric threats.

“What Nigeria has endured in recent years is not evidence of a nation overwhelmed by danger, but a reflection of the resilience and courage of Nigerians who continue to stand firm in defence of a shared destiny,” he said.

Shettima noted that the North-East crisis is both a security challenge and a humanitarian tragedy, underscoring the need for sustained vigilance against violent extremism. He emphasised that counterterrorism operations must be understood through the lived experiences of frontline personnel, whose testimonies provide critical lessons for future policy and strategy.

North-East crisis remains a humanitarian tragedy as leaders stress sustained vigilance against violent extremism. Photo credit: KashimShettima/x

Source: Twitter

Shettima submits Tinubu's nomination forms to APC

Legit.ng earlier reported that a viral video has captured Vice President Kashim Shettima submitting the nomination and expression of interest forms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

The event took place at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, where Shettima arrived on behalf of the President in what party officials described as the formal commencement of Tinubu’s re-election bid. The Vice President was welcomed by a number of top political figures, including state governors, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and the APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda.

Party stakeholders and senior officials were also present at the venue as the nomination forms were officially presented to the ruling party’s leadership. The submission was widely framed within party circles as a demonstration of continuity and loyalty within the presidency, with Shettima acting on behalf of his principal. Speaking in a widely circulated post, Stanley Nkwocha, an aide to the vice president, via X described the development as a key political moment for the administration.

Source: Legit.ng