Justin Roiland's net worth in 2024: Is he still rich after legal issues?

Justin Roiland is an American actor and writer best known for co-creating and voicing cartoon characters in the adult animated sitcom Rick and Morty. In 2023, his popularity plummeted after a domestic assault scandal allegedly involving him came to light. What is Justin Roiland’s net worth in 2024 and was it affected by the scandal?

Justin Roiland poses at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. Photo: Vivien Killilea, Irvin Rivera (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In season seven of the Rick and Morty, fans were treated to a surprise with the absence of long-serving voice actor Justin Roiland. The scandal, which included allegations of domestic abuse and predatory and inappropriate workplace behaviour, had far-reaching consequences for him in the entertainment industry. With the charges against him dropped, many wonder how much of his wealth and career he has retained.

Full name Mark Justin Roiland Gender Male Date of birth 21 February 1980 Age 44 years (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Stockton, California, United States Current residence San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Grey Height in centimetres 178 Height in feet 5′10″ Weight in kilograms 78 Weight in pounds 172 Mother Rebecca Roiland Father Mark Roiland Siblings Amy Roiland Marital status Single High school Sierra High School, Manteca High School College Modesto Junior College Profession Writer, producer, director, voice actor Net worth $4 million—$9 million Social media Instagram,

How much is Justin Roiland's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and TheThings, the American entertainer was worth between $7 million and $9 million before the scandal. More recently, sources such as Market Realist report that Justin Roiland's net worth in 2024 may have reduced to $4 million.

His wealth has been sourced from his career as a writer, producer, director, voice actor, and video game proprietor. Before his career implosion, he had signed lucrative deals with Hulu, Adult Swims, and Disney’s 20th Television Animation. His cumulative earnings from the deals before the scandal could have ranged between $50 million and $100 million.

The multi-talented actor released and sold an NFT art collection in 2021 that fetched nearly $1.7 million. His NFT collection, titled The Best I Could Do, sold for over $1 million. His signed artwork is estimated to bring in between $15,000 and $20,000 at the Sotheby's auction company.

His earnings are also sourced from creating and voicing video games through Squanch Games, formerly Squanchtendo. His latest game released in 2022, High on Life, a comedic action-adventure and video game, reportedly became the highest-selling game on Steam. Other games produced by Squanch Games include Trover Saves The Universe, Accounting +, and Dr Splorchy Presents Space Heroes.

Top-5 facts about Justin Roiland. Photo: MJ Kim/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Justin Roiland's houses

He owns a $3.7 million home in Sherman Oaks, a suburban neighbourhood in San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles. The six-bedroom home sits on an 8,000-acre property and features a walk-in wet bar, fitness suite, eight bathrooms, an eight-seat home theatre, and a swimming pool.

A 2021 report by the Times Herald also reveals that he owns a second home in North Carolina. The 10-acre estate is located in the rural agricultural town of Ripon, California and has an expansive almond tree grove.

Justin Roiland's age and background

The American actor is 44 years old as of August 2024. He was born on 21 February 1980, and his zodiac sign is Pisces.

Roiland was born to Mark and Rebecca Roiland in Stockton, California, United States. He grew up in Manteca, California, before moving to Houston, Texas, after completing junior college. Justin Roiland has one sister, Amy Roiland, an actress, fashion designer and blogger behind A Fashion Nerd.

He attended Sierra High School for the first quarter of his senior year and later studied at Manteca High School. He completed his junior college studies at Modesto Junior College.

Career

Justin Roiland is credited with various roles, from writing to production to film and voice acting. As of this writing, he has 107 acting credits, 38 in writing, 31 in production, and 20 in directing shows. However, he is best known for voicing Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith, the main characters in Rick and Morty.

Writing

In 2005, he became involved with Dan Harmon and Rob Schrab through Channel 101, a platform through which they created and hosted absurd web shows. At Channel 101, he created and submitted various web series shows, including 2 Girls 1 Cup: The Show, The Most Extraordinary Space Investigations, House of Cosbys and The Real Animated Adventures of Doc and Mharti.

He also partnered with Schrab and Harmon to create Acceptable TV and The Sarah Silverman Program. Here are the other works he has been involved in:

MultiVersus

Solar Opposites

King Star King

The Paloni Family Comedy Show

Warped Kart Racers

The Boys Presents: Diabolical

Trover Saves The Universe

Run The Jewels: Oh Mama

Accounting

Fish Hooks

Googas

Reporters

Rick and Morty co-creators Dan Harmon (L) and Justin Roiland (R) attended the 2018 Turner Upfront at One Penn Plaza on 16 May 2018 in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Voice acting

Between 2004 and 2024, his prominence as a voice-over artist made him one of the most famous voice actors. His major voice-acting gig came in 2010 when he voiced Disney's animated Slice of Life show, Oscar Fishtooth, for eight seasons. Here is a summary of some of Justin Roiland's voice roles in shows and video games.

Show Period Role Koala Man 2023 Chad Wagon High On Life 2022 Kenny Half in the Bag 2022 Morty Jay Rick Mike Sand Planet 2021 Uncle Invincible 2021 Doug Cheston Punk Kid Blark and Son 2018–2021 Junior The Cyanide & Happiness Show 2019 Boss Jablinski Games 2019 Trover Stars vs. The Forces of Evil 2019 Doop-Doop Smallfoot 2018 Gary Future-Worm 2016–2018 Mr Clock Face General Couponocus Commandant Giflington Out There 2013 Chris Yacht Rock 2005–2010 Christopher Cross Chris Geppert Gravity Falls: Pilot 2010 Luke Cautionary Tales of Swords 2007–2008 Jazzman

Who is Justin Roiland's wife?

The Hollywood actor is not married. However, he was recently cleared of domestic assault charges against a woman he dated in 2020. He met the lady on Tinder in 2019.

Justin Roiland's height and weight

The Uncle Grandpa actor stands 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) and weighs approximately 172 pounds (78 kilograms).

FAQs

How old is Justin Roiland? He is 44 years old, having been born on 21 February 1980. Who is Justin Roiland's sister? His sister, Amy Roiland, is a fashion enthusiast, blogger and designer. Who is Justin Roiland's wife? The Rick and Morty co-creator is not married. Where is Justin Roiland now? Since his case was dismissed in 2023, the Hollywood actor has maintained a low profile. Is Justin Roiland still rich? His alleged net worth of between $4 million and $9 million makes him one of the wealthiest entertainers. How much does Justin Roiland make? Before his arrest, the American writer and producer earned about $5 million annually from deals with Hulu, Adult Swim, and Disney. He also earns from his artwork and video games created through his studio, Squanch Games. Does Justin Roiland still write for Rick and Morty? He is no longer directly involved in the production of the show. However, he is still listed in its credits. What happened to Justin Roiland? Between May and August 2020, Roiland was arrested and charged with domestic violence charges against an anonymous woman he was in a relationship with.

Many people believe Justin Roiland's net worth has dropped since he was involved in a scandal with an anonymous lady in 2020. However, a deep dive into the American actor's finances, assets, and properties reveals that he is still a millionaire.

