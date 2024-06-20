What is Just Sam's net worth in 2024? What happened to the 'American Idol' star?

Samantha Diaz, best recognised by their stage name Just Sam, is a singer-songwriter from the United States of America. They came into the spotlight after winning the eighteenth season of the singing reality show American Idol. Before auditioning for the show, Sam was a subway singer in New York City. What is Just Sam’s net worth?

When they were in middle school, Just Sam began singing in subways to help her grandmother pay the bills. They gained widespread recognition for winning the 18th season of American Idol. Since winning the competition, they have released a few songs, including Change and Africando. Sama a deal with the CrowdMGMT management company and got a new agent through the company in late 2023.

Full name Samantha Diaz Famous as Just Sam Gender Female Date of birth 23 November 1998 Age 25 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Sagittarius Place of birth Harlem, New York City, New York, United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-Latino Sexuality Queer Religion Christianity Height in inches 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Single School Global Scholars Academy Profession Singer-songwriter, musician Net worth $1 million–$5 million Instagram @samanthadiaz Facebook @doodooohead

What is Just Sam's net worth in 2024?

According to Shutterture and I am Gold Panda, the American singer has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. They have amassed this wealth from their career as a singer and endorsements.

Just Sam’s age and early life

The American singer was born Samantha Diaz on 23 November 1998 in Harlem, New York City, New York, United States America, where she currently resides. They are 25 years old as of 2024, and their zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Just Sam is an American national of African-Latino heritage. At the age of six, the singer and their sister Anabelle were adopted by their grandmother, Elizabeth, after their mother had been incarcerated.

Sam inspired the 2018 mini-documentary Sam, Underground, which filmmakers Joe Penney and Ladan Osman shot and produced.

In the documentary, Just Sam stated that they were bullied for how they dressed in high school, inspiring their nickname ‘Just Sam’. Sam attended Global Scholars Academy.

Career

Just Sam is a rising soul singer-songwriter. They began their career singing over the roar of trains in the New York subway. They entertained commuters and tourists with pop, R&B, and gospel songs.

Just Sam gained public recognition in 2020 after they won the eighteenth season of the singing reality show American Idol, beating runner-up Arthur Gunn. They previously auditioned for America's Got Talent and the American iteration of The Voice, but none became successful.

After winning the American Idol in 2020, Just Sam signed a record deal with Hollywood Records but later parted ways with the label. During an interview with The Washington Post, the singer stated:

I didn’t tell my grandmother what was going on at the label. I was embarrassed. She found out when the world did — that’s something that not many people know. I didn’t want to worry her. But I was embarrassed, truly, because I never really thought — I never saw anyone on a show like that who won, like, go back to their old life.

Sam released her debut single, Africando, on 13 March 2021. Their second independent single, Change, on 28 September 2021. They co-wrote and recorded the song with Cat Clark, which they dedicated to family members and friends who were murder victims.

What is Just Sam doing now?

Is Just Sam still singing? In 2023, the soul singer revealed they were compelled to busk in New York City's subways three years after winning American Idol. They explained that their return to busking was driven by necessity. They stated:

If I ever went back to the trains, I didn't expect it to be something that I had to do. I felt like it would be something that I did for fun, you know, relive an old moment or memory, you know? But I Literally could not afford to pay my rent. I couldn't afford to eat.

Who is Just Sam dating?

The singer is not in any romantic relationship with anyone at the moment. They, however, confirmed that they are queer on 19 May 2020 in an interview with the New York Post. They said:

I am a child of God, so that's always gonna come first. That's actually the only label that I ever want to have. But I like what I like, and that's just that, you know? And it's not men. Like, at all.

Just Sam uses ‘They’ pronouns.

Just Sam’s illness

On 24 August 2022, Just Sam was hospitalised due to an undisclosed illness, and her weight had fallen to 100 pounds. On 26 August, they posted an update confirming they were doing much better on Instagram Story.

What is Just Sam’s height?

The American singer stands at 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. They weigh approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Just Sam? They are an American singer-songwriter best recognised for winning the eighteenth season of the singing reality show American Idol. Where is Just Sam from? They were born in Harlem, New York City, New York, United States. How old is Just Sam? The singer is 25 years old as of 2024. They were born on 23 November 1998. What is Just Sam’s real name? Their real name is Samantha Diaz. Who is Just Sam’s grandmother? The singer's grandmother is called Elizabeth. When did Just Sam win American Idol? They won the eighteenth season of the singing reality show on 17 May 2020. Where does Just Sam live now? The singer currently resides in New York City, New York, United States. What is Just Sam’s net worth? They allegedly have a net worth of between $1 million and $5 million.

Just Sam's net worth indicates their success as a singer-songwriter. They are best known for winning the eighteenth season of the singing reality show American Idol in 2020. Since winning the competition, they have released a few songs, including Change and Africando.

