A lady identified as Jasmine has called out Mercy Johnson over the launch of her N25,000 sanitary pads

The actress had earlier been dragged by a social media user over the price of the product

Jasmine explained why Mercy Johnson should not sell the sanitary pads at such a high price and also suggested what she could do instead

More social media users have continued to react to the price at which Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson plans to sell her newly launched sanitary pads.

The actress has been trending over the reported N25,000 price tag attached to the product as videos showing what was included in the package surfaced online.

Reactions as lady drags Mercy Johnson over N25k sanitary pads. Photo credit@mercyjohnsonokojie/@jasmine

Source: Instagram

In a viral video, a lady identified as Jasmine stated that sanitary pads used to cost about N200, and even at that price, many girls could not afford them.

According to her, many young ladies are raised by parents who struggle to make N25,000 in a month.

She added that while many people are advocating for free sanitary pads for women, someone now wants to sell hers for N25,000.

Jasmine speaks about Mercy Johnson’s sanitary pads

Speaking further, Jasmine criticised the actress and argued that sanitary pads are not luxury items and should not be treated as aesthetic luxury products.

Reacting to comments defending Mercy Johnson, she warned that other companies producing sanitary pads might take advantage of the situation to increase their prices.

Mercy Johnson continues trending over sanitary pads. Photo credit@mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

Jasmine also stated that N25,000 is too expensive for many families who still have to pay rent and feed their households.

Fans react to Jasmine’s video

Reacting to the viral clip, many fans supported Jasmine’s opinion about the price of the sanitary pads.

Some shared how much they spend monthly and yearly on sanitary products, while comparing it to the amount the actress allegedly wants to charge.

Others advised Mercy Johnson to collaborate with established companies so the product could be produced at a cheaper cost and made more affordable for the public.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Mercy Johnson: Fans react to lady's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@dr.s_l_y shared:

"Pad should even be free to teens.. Sanitary card should be free for our women normally."

@gatsegwasi stated:

"MJ has never cared about the masses. Never."

@patokorafor wrote:

"Where is the lie? Thanks for speaking up for the girl child. You just gained a fan."

@teetalksunited wrote:

"Very very sad! Must everything have a target audience fgs?! Things like this tend to inflate prices, and even with the current prices, some people are still struggling to afford this."

@the_finesse_artistry reacted:

"Why must everything in this country have a target audience fgs? Once luxury is added to the mix, otilo."

@decoyoma commented:

"After una fight pad own, make una fight hair, cos I no see why I go count 1m to buy hair for my wife."

VDM begs Mercy Johnson over lady arrested

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman called out Mercy Johnson over the arrest and detention of a lady who allegedly defamed them.

The woman had claimed that the actress’s husband impregnated a lady and that the actress was responsible for the lady losing her baby.

The activist shared the plans he has for the detained woman and also told Mercy Johnson that he loves her acting skills.

Source: Legit.ng