Leigh-Anne Csuhany is a former American exotic dancer. She is widely recognised for being the ex-wife of Kelsey Grammer. Her former husband, Kelsey, is an American actor and film producer. He is renowned for his role as the psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane on the Cheers TV series and its spin-off Frasier.

Kelsey Grammer and Leigh-Anne Csuhany during the 1994 NBC TCA in Pasadena, California, United States. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Leigh-Anne Csuhany came into the limelight following her marriage to the American actor. The life of the former American exotic dancer after marrying Kelsey Grammer has remained mostly out of the public eye, as she prefers to avoid the spotlight.

Profile summary

Full name Leigh-Anne Csuhany Gender Female Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6” Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Body measurements in inches 34-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres 86-61-86 Shoe size 7 (USA) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Relationship status Divorced Ex-husband Kelsey Grammer Profession Former exotic dancer Net worth $5 million

Leigh-Anne Csuhany's biography

There is limited publicly available information about Leigh-Anne Csuhany's childhood. However, she is an American national of white ethnicity.

What is Leigh-Anne Csuhany’s age?

Kelsey Grammer's ex-wife’s exact date of birth is not available in the public domain. However, she is presumed to be born in the 1950s. This means that she is in her sixties as of 2024.

Career

Leigh-Anne Csuhany was a former exotic dancer. Unfortunately, there are no detailed records of other professional endeavours she may have pursued before or after her marriage to Kelsey Grammer.

Top-5 facts about Leigh-Anne Csuhany. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Her ex-husband’s breakthrough came when he was cast as Dr. Frasier Crane on the hit sitcom Cheers in 1984. Following the end of Cheers, Grammer continued his role as Dr. Frasier Crane in the spin-off series Frasier, which aired from 1993 to 2004.

Per his IMDb profile, he has been featured in over 130 films/TV shows and has produced over 30 movies/TV shows.

What is Leigh-Anne Csuhany’s net worth?

According to OVH, Creative Released, and GeneralCups, Leigh-Anne Csuhany’s alleged net worth is $5 million. A significant part of her fortune comes from a considerable settlement obtained after her divorce from Kelsey Grammer.

Kelsey Grammer and Leigh-Anne Csuhany's relationship

Kelsey and Leigh-Anne got married in 1992. Leigh Anne Csuhany was the second wife of the American actor Kelsey Grammer. Before his marriage to Csuhany, Grammer had been married to Doreen Alderman, a marriage that ultimately ended in divorce. Grammer and Csuhany's marriage lasted about nine months after they tied the knot in 1992.

Csuhany and Kelsey divorced in 1993. Their marriage ended amid allegations of abuse and an unstable relationship. During their brief union, Csuhany reportedly experienced personal struggles, including trying to take away her life while pregnant, which resulted in a miscarriage.

Grammer has spoken about the turbulent nature of their marriage in various interviews. In his autobiography, Kelsey Grammer alleged that Leigh-Anne was manipulative as she convinced him to believe no one could love him but her.

To be sure I’d never leave her, Leigh-Anne had to convince me I was nothing: unattractive, untalented, undeserving of love and incapable of being loved by anyone but her. She’d spit in my face, slap me, punch me, kick me, break glasses over my head, break windows, tear up pictures of my loved ones, threaten to kill me or herself.

Who are Leigh-Anne Csuhany’s children?

Kelsey Grammer and Leigh-Anne Csuhany did not have any child together. However, Kelsey is a father of seven children: daughters Spencer, Greer, Mason, and Faith and sons Jude, Gabriel and James.

The American film producer first became a father in 1983 with the birth of his daughter Spencer Grammer, whom he had with his first wife, Doreen Alderman. Later, in 1992, he welcomed a second child, daughter Greer Grammer, with his then-girlfriend Barrie Buckner.

Kelsey Grammer attends Press Junket: "Frasier" during day two of the 12th SCAD TVfest on 8 February 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Vivien Killilea

Source: Getty Images

In 1997, the actor married model and actress Camille Grammer, and the couple had two kids together, Mason and Jude, before parting ways in 2010.

In early 2011, Grammer married his current wife, Kayte Walsh, and they have welcomed three children: Faith, Gabriel, and James.

Where is Leigh-Anne Csuhany today?

Leigh-Anne Csuhany, Kelsey Grammer's second wife, has kept a low profile since their tumultuous marriage ended in 1993. She has not pursued new relationships and keeps her life under wraps.

FAQs

What does Leigh-Anne Csuhany do for a living? Kelsey Grammer's ex-wife was a former exotic dancer. Does Leigh-Anne Csuhany have children? Leigh-Anne Csuhany does not have any children. What is Leigh-Anne Csuhany’s age? Her exact age is unknown. However, many assume she is in her 60s as of 04. Where is Leigh-Anne Csuhany today? Leigh-Anne Csuhany has lived a private life since her divorce from Kelsey Grammer. What is Leigh-Anne Csuhany’s net worth? Leigh-Anne Csuhany’s net worth is alleged to be $5 million.

Leigh-Anne Csuhany came into the limelight through her marriage to Kelsey Grammer. She is widely known for being the second wife of the American actor. The former exotic dancer has remained largely out of the media's reach since her divorce, focusing on living a quiet life.

