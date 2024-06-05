Ray Romano's net worth (2024), age, height, family

Ray Romano is an American stand-up comedian and actor best known for his role as Ray Barone in Everybody Loves Raymond. He has also appeared in popular shows, such as One Day at a Time and Made for Love. He has won accolades such as the Primetime Emmy, the American Comedy Award, and the People's Choice Award. His success in the scene is mirrored in his fortune. So, what is Ray Romano's net worth?

Ray Romano during the 20th Annual AFI Awards (L). Ray speaking onstage at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Awards 2017 (R). Photo: Amy Sussman, Matt Winkelmeyer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Ray Romano's net worth has been tremendously increasing since the beginning of his career. He started doing comedy at clubs in New York City, and his comedy career has significantly impacted his ever-growing wealth.

Profile summary

Full name Ray Albert Romano Gender Male Date of birth 21 December 1957 Age 66 years old (as of June 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Queens, New York, United States of America Current residence New York, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Italian Religion Atheist Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1'' Height in centimetres 185 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Lucie Romano Father Al Romano Siblings 2 Marital status Married Wife Anna Romano Children 4 School Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, Hillcrest High School, Archbishop Molloy High School College Queens College Profession Stand-up comedian, actor Net worth $120 million–$200 million

What is Ray Romano's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, The Things and TheRichest, the stand-up comedian's net worth is alleged to be around $120 million and $200 million.

Why is Ray Romano worth so much?

The American comedian is worth a lot because of his career as a comedian and actor. He has been in the entertainment industry since 1990 when he made his first national TV appearance on Half-Hour Comedy Hour. Moreover, he has always received good pay for acting per episode.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he earned $800,000 per episode in Everybody Loves Raymond for seasons 5, 6, and 7. The American actor earned $1.75 million per episode for the final seasons of his show.

He earned $28 million from the shorter final season of Everybody Loves Raymond. Aside from the earnings from his show, he has also appeared in other films. According to his IMDb profile, he has 58 credits as an actor. Moreover, the comedian is among the highest-paid sitcom stars of all time.

Where is Ray Romano from?

Top-5 facts about Ray Romano. Photo: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

He was born in Queens, New York, United States of America. His parents are Al Romano and Lucie Romano. His father was a real estate agent and engineer. Both his parents are deceased. His father passed away in 2010, and his mother in 2021.

Who are Ray Romano's siblings? The American actor has two siblings, Robert and Richard Romano. His elder brother, Richard, is an NYPD sergeant, while his younger brother is a teacher. Ray Romano attended Queens College, where he studied accounting.

What is Ray Romano's age?

The American stand-up comedian is 66 years old as of June 2024. He was born on 21 December 1957. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Career

Ray Romano was a banking teller before he ventured into comedy. He started doing comedy in 1987. He revealed in Dan Patrick's show that he has been passionate about stand-up comedy since childhood.

I just knew I liked comedy, and I was drawn to comedy. I was a fan of stand-up when Saturday Live came. I was 17, and everybody, these guys in the neighbourhood that I hung up with, we were so into it that we did…we put on a talent show for our neighbourhood crowd. It was called No Talent Incorporate. So I was always a fan of comedy, and it wasn't until I got on the stage the first time in New York that I got the bag of stand-up and it never went away, and it still doesn't

He began doing comedy at clubs in New York City and started gaining fame. In 1990, he appeared in the TV show Half-Hour Comedy Hour. His breakthrough came when he appeared in the sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond. The show started in 1996 until 2005. The American actor bagged three Emmy Awards for his work in Everybody Loves Raymond.

Aside from his career as a comedian, he is also a renowned actor. He made his acting debut in 1990, portraying Policeman in the film Caesar's Salad. Some of his popular films include Somewhere in Queens, Funny People, Bupkis, and The Irishman. He is also a writer and producer. He is credited as a producer in films such as Everybody Loves Raymond, 95 Miles to Go, and Men of Certain Age.

Who is Ray Romano's wife?

Ray Romano and his wife, Anna, during a dinner for Kennedy honorees hosted by U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton. Photo: Ron Sachs - Pool (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

He is married to Anna Roman, an American actress and cinematographer who has appeared on several episodes of Everybody Loves Raymond. In an interview, the two mentioned that they met while working together at a bank in Queens, NY. They were friends before they started dating.

We worked together at a bank. We were bank tellers. We were really young and.. I asked her out after I had left the bank. She was the third girl I asked out at the bank. The first two said 'no.'We were friends first.

Anna Romano said in the aforementioned interview that they did not have any expectations when they were dating. They did not care where the relationship was going.

We didn't have any expectations when we were dating…and we just kind of did it…I didn't care, I guess; it didn't matter.

In an interview with Graham Bensinger, the actor said that his wife took a gamble on him because, at the time, he was 29 and still lived with his parents.

She took a gamble. I mean, I lived at home until I was 29…I was 25, riding my bike to the bank …and being a bank teller. I lived three-quarters a mile away, and I would be late…I don't know that I was her illest material, you know, as far as potential boyfriend/husband, but she wasn't materialistic…then.

The two dated for two years before getting married on 11 October 1987. The couple has four children. They welcomed their first child, Alexandra Romano, on 26 August 1990. On 12 January 1993, the comedian and his wife welcomed their identical twins, Matthew and Gregory.

Their last child is Joseph, who was born in 1998. Ray Romano's family has also made several appearances on the show. His daughter played Molly, the best friend of Raymond's on-screen daughter Ally.

FAQs

Who is Ray Romano? He is an American stand-up comedian and actor well known for his role as Ray Baron in the television series Everybody Loves Raymond. How old is Ray Romano? He is 66 years old as of June 2024. How many kids does Ray Romano have in real life? The American actor has four children. What is Ray Romano's height? The American stand-up comedian is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres. Does Ray Romano have twins in real life? Yes, he has identical twins, Matthew and Gregory, who were born in 1993. Who are Ray Romano's brothers? He has two brothers, Richard and Robert.

Ray Romano's net worth is a testimony to his hard work in the entertainment industry. He joined the comedy world in 1987, and since then, he has gained tremendous fame appearing in films such as Funny People and The Irishman. He is married to Anna Romano, and they have four children.

