Robert Lewandowski is reportedly close to accepting a lucrative move to Saudi club Al-Hilal

Barcelona are said to highly appreciate Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen as a replacement option

The Nigerian forward has attracted interest from several European giants after another prolific season

Barcelona could be preparing for life after Robert Lewandowski as reports in Spain suggest Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has emerged as one of the club’s leading replacement targets.

The Catalan giants are reportedly monitoring the Nigerian international closely amid growing uncertainty surrounding Lewandowski’s future at Camp Nou.

Robert Lewandowski Set for Barcelona Exit as Super Eagles Striker Emerges as Top Replacement. Photo: Yagiz Gurtug and Alex Caparros

Source: Getty Images

The Polish striker has been strongly linked with a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League, with Al-Hilal believed to be leading the race for his signature.

Lewandowski has not publicly confirmed a final decision regarding his future, but speculation surrounding his possible exit has intensified in recent weeks.

Lewandowski tempted by Saudi move

The former Bayern Munich striker reportedly sees the Saudi Pro League as an attractive destination because it would allow him to continue playing regularly while reducing the physical demands associated with elite European football.

According to reports from WP SportoweFakty, the Saudi champions are prepared to offer Lewandowski a staggering €90 million per season deal to leave Barcelona.

The report further claims the veteran striker is now “close” to accepting the offer as he considers the next stage of his career.

At 37 years old, the striker is approaching the final stages of a remarkable career that has seen him dominate European football for more than a decade.

Al-Hilal are understood to be pushing aggressively to secure his services as they continue building a squad filled with global stars.

Lewandowski’s potential departure would create a major vacancy in Barcelona’s attack and force the La Liga champions to enter the market for a proven goalscorer.

Barcelona admire Osimhen

According to The Athletic, Osimhen is one of the strikers “highly appreciated” by Barcelona’s hierarchy as the club evaluates long-term attacking options.

The Nigerian international has once again enjoyed an outstanding campaign and continues to establish himself among Europe’s elite forwards.

Osimhen has been in sensational form for Galatasaray, scoring 59 goals in 74 matches across all competitions during his time with the Turkish champions, per Sofascore.

This season alone, the 27-year-old has registered 22 goals and eight assists in 33 matches with seven of those goals coming in the UEFA Champions League, statistics that strengthen his reputation as a striker capable of performing on Europe’s biggest stage.

Victor Osimhen poses for with the UCL Player of the Match award. Photo: Francesco Scaccianoce

Source: Getty Images

Barcelona reportedly value Osimhen’s consistency, physical presence, movement and finishing ability.

At 27, the former Napoli striker is also entering what many consider the peak years of his career.

The Nigerian has already proven himself in Serie A, Ligue 1 and Turkish football, making him one of the most complete centre-forwards currently available in Europe.

His impressive performances have attracted interest from multiple elite clubs including Arsenal and Real Madrid.

Barcelona exploring several attacking options

Despite their admiration for Osimhen, Barcelona are also considering alternative targets as they plan for the future.

Reports indicate Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez had initially been identified as the club’s priority option for the No. 9 role.

However, negotiations for the Argentine forward have reportedly become increasingly difficult, forcing Barcelona to look elsewhere.

Chelsea and Brazil attacker Joao Pedro is also said to be another option for the Catalans.

Reports claim Chelsea could demand close to €100 million including bonuses for the 24-year-old attacker.

However, Osimhen could emerge as a realistic alternative should Barcelona fail to secure Pedro or Alvarez, although completing a deal for the Nigerian striker would still require a similarly huge, if not greater, financial commitment.

Financial obstacle could complicate Osimhen move

Legit.ng previously reported that Turkish football analyst Serdar Ali Çelikler expressed doubts about the striker leaving Galatasaray this summer because of the overall cost involved.

Çelikler argued that no European club may be willing to spend around €150 million to secure the Nigerian striker’s services and that valuation could complicate negotiations for Barcelona, especially given the club’s well-documented financial struggles in recent years.

Source: Legit.ng