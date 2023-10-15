Global site navigation

Local editions

Anirudh Pisharody’s age, height, family, movies and TV shows
Celebrity biographies

Anirudh Pisharody’s age, height, family, movies and TV shows

by  Isaac Wangethi

Anirudh Pisharody is an actor and film producer famous for starring as Des in the Netflix series Never Have I Ever. He has been featured in other TV shows such as 9-1-1, Last Man Standing and Morgan's Secret Admirer. What is Anirudh Pisharody's age? Learn more about the actor.

Anirudh Pisharody's age
Anirudh Pisharody at the Los Angeles premiere of "Never Have I Ever" Season 3 held at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores
Source: Getty Images

Anirudh Pisharody made his acting debut in 2017 when he appeared in a short film titled Discovery. Since then, he has appeared in over 25 movies and TV shows. He is the co-founder of a production company known as Black Velvet Films. Read Anirudh Pisharody's bio to know more about him.

Profile summary

Full nameAnirudh Pisharody
GenderMale
Date of birth2 February 1994
Age29 years old (as of 2023)
Zodiac signAquarius
Place of birthTrichur, Kerala, India
Current residenceLos Angeles, California, United States
NationalityAmerican-Indian
EthnicityAsian
ReligionHinduism
SexualityStraight
Height in feet6'
Height in centimetres183
Weight in pounds165
Weight in kilograms75
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
Marital statusMarried
WifeJill V. Dae
High SchoolMcNeil High School
UniversityThe University of Texas, University of California
ProfessionActor, film producer
Instagram@anirudh.pisharody

Read also

Julio Macias’ biography: age, height, net worth, is he married?

What is Anirudh Pisharody's age?

He is 29 years old as of 2023. The entertainer was born on 2 February 1994. His zodiac sign is Aquarius. He was born in Trichur, Kerala, India.

When the actor was young, Anirudh Pisharody's parents relocated with him to Austin, Texas, United States. The producer is an American-Indian citizen of Asian descent.

Educational background

Anirudh attended McNeil High School for his secondary education. He later joined The University of Texas at Austin, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Public Health in 2016. He later enrolled for a Film, Cinema and Videos Studies certificate at the University of California, Los Angeles, United States.

Anirudh Pisharody's bio
Actor Pisharody attends Netflix, The Hollywood Reporter, and Gold House to host the 2022 API Excellence Celebration in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett
Source: Getty Images

Career

Anirudh is a well-known actor and producer. After graduating with a Public Health degree, the actor got a job in a medical field. After working for some time, he realised he was not into it, and therefore, moved to Los Angeles, California, USA, to pursue an acting career.

Read also

Who is James Haven? Get to know about Angelina Jolie's brother

He made his acting debut in 2017 after appearing in a short movie, The Discovery. The actor rose to fame in 2018 when he was cast to play a role in the TV show Totally TV. However, his big breakthrough came in 2022, when he appeared as Des in season 3 of the Netflix series Never Have I Ever.

Anirudh Pisharody's movies and TV shows

The film producer has been featured in several movies and TV shows. According to his IMDb profile, here is a list of some of his popular movies and TV shows.

YearMovies/TV seriesRole
2018People Magazine InvestigatesCSI Officer
2018Kappa CryptoJackson Javare
2018-2019Totally TV Aladdin
2020SEAL TeamRashad
2020Chicken GirlsBenji
2020Morgan's Secret AdmirerDerek
2020The Super PopsAmir
2021The GoldbergsAJ
2021Last Man StandingMark
2021I Met My Murderer OnlineThe King
2022Big SkyLuke
2021-20239-1-1Ravi Panikkar

Read also

Emma Pasarow’s bio: age, family, boyfriend, movies and TV shows

Anirudh from Never Have I Ever is also a producer. He has produced films such as Rebirth, Discovery and Cerebrum. In 2017, he founded a production company called Black Velvet Films with his wife, Jill Von Dae. He is the COO, while his wife is the CEO.

Who is Anirudh Pisharody's wife?

Anirudh Pisharody's wife
Jill V. Dae and Anirudh Pisharody attend The Million Roses – Valentine's with The Million at Stanley House in Hollywood, California. Photo: Presley Ann
Source: Getty Images

Is Anirudh Pisharody married? The actor is married to Jill V. Dae. Jill is a Chinese-Canadian film director and CEO at Black Velvet Films. The two first met in Texas, USA, at a grocery store parking lot in early 2015. They began dating, and in July 2019, they got engaged in Rome.

In a post on Jill's Instagram page, she revealed they planned to hold their wedding in Rome. However, the two have never shared their wedding photos, but some of their posts give a hint that they are already married. They celebrate their anniversaries in April every year.

Read also

Get to know Rosalind Ross, Mel Gibson’s long-time partner

Anirudh Pisharody's height and weight

The film producer is 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall. His weight is approximately 165 pounds or 75 kilograms.

Fast facts about Anirudh Pisharody

  1. Who is Anirudh Pisharody? He is an actor and film producer.
  2. When is Anirudh Pisharody's birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 2 February.
  3. How old is Anirudh Pisharody? He is 29 years old as of 2023.
  4. What is Anirudh Pisharody's nationality? The actor is an American-Indian citizen.
  5. What is Anirudh Pisharody's ethnicity? He is of Asian descent.
  6. Is Anirudh Pisharody Indian? He is an Indian-American, as he was born in Trichur, Kerala, India, but raised in the United States.
  7. Where does Anirudh Pisharody's family come from? His family hails from Trichur, Kerala, India.
  8. Who is Anirudh Pisharody's girlfriend? The actor has no girlfriend but is married to Jill Von Dae.
  9. When did Anirudh Pisharody get married? It remains a mystery when the actor got married.
  10. What is Anirudh Pisharody's height? He is 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall.

Read also

Chiwetalu Agu’s biography: age, children, net worth, is he alive?

Anirudh Pisharody's age is 29 years old as of 2023. He is an actor and film producer. He has appeared in movies and TV shows such as Morgan's Secret Admirer, Big Sky and Never Have I Ever. He currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Legit.ng recently published Vina Sky's bio. She is an American adult film actress and model. Vina is known for appearing in various videos and TV shows such as Filthy Kings, Girlsway Originals and Between the Lines.

Vina Sky was born in Houston, Texas, United States. She is of Asian descent, and her real name is Kelly Nguyen. The actress made her debut in the adult movie industry in 2018 at the age of 19. Vina is a mother of one child.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel