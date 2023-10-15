Anirudh Pisharody’s age, height, family, movies and TV shows

Anirudh Pisharody is an actor and film producer famous for starring as Des in the Netflix series Never Have I Ever. He has been featured in other TV shows such as 9-1-1, Last Man Standing and Morgan's Secret Admirer. What is Anirudh Pisharody's age? Learn more about the actor.

Anirudh Pisharody made his acting debut in 2017 when he appeared in a short film titled Discovery. Since then, he has appeared in over 25 movies and TV shows. He is the co-founder of a production company known as Black Velvet Films. Read Anirudh Pisharody's bio to know more about him.

Profile summary

Full name Anirudh Pisharody Gender Male Date of birth 2 February 1994 Age 29 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Trichur, Kerala, India Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American-Indian Ethnicity Asian Religion Hinduism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Wife Jill V. Dae High School McNeil High School University The University of Texas, University of California Profession Actor, film producer Instagram @anirudh.pisharody

What is Anirudh Pisharody's age?

He is 29 years old as of 2023. The entertainer was born on 2 February 1994. His zodiac sign is Aquarius. He was born in Trichur, Kerala, India.

When the actor was young, Anirudh Pisharody's parents relocated with him to Austin, Texas, United States. The producer is an American-Indian citizen of Asian descent.

Educational background

Anirudh attended McNeil High School for his secondary education. He later joined The University of Texas at Austin, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Public Health in 2016. He later enrolled for a Film, Cinema and Videos Studies certificate at the University of California, Los Angeles, United States.

Career

Anirudh is a well-known actor and producer. After graduating with a Public Health degree, the actor got a job in a medical field. After working for some time, he realised he was not into it, and therefore, moved to Los Angeles, California, USA, to pursue an acting career.

He made his acting debut in 2017 after appearing in a short movie, The Discovery. The actor rose to fame in 2018 when he was cast to play a role in the TV show Totally TV. However, his big breakthrough came in 2022, when he appeared as Des in season 3 of the Netflix series Never Have I Ever.

Anirudh Pisharody's movies and TV shows

The film producer has been featured in several movies and TV shows. According to his IMDb profile, here is a list of some of his popular movies and TV shows.

Year Movies/TV series Role 2018 People Magazine Investigates CSI Officer 2018 Kappa Crypto Jackson Javare 2018-2019 Totally TV Aladdin 2020 SEAL Team Rashad 2020 Chicken Girls Benji 2020 Morgan's Secret Admirer Derek 2020 The Super Pops Amir 2021 The Goldbergs AJ 2021 Last Man Standing Mark 2021 I Met My Murderer Online The King 2022 Big Sky Luke 2021-2023 9-1-1 Ravi Panikkar

Anirudh from Never Have I Ever is also a producer. He has produced films such as Rebirth, Discovery and Cerebrum. In 2017, he founded a production company called Black Velvet Films with his wife, Jill Von Dae. He is the COO, while his wife is the CEO.

Who is Anirudh Pisharody's wife?

Is Anirudh Pisharody married? The actor is married to Jill V. Dae. Jill is a Chinese-Canadian film director and CEO at Black Velvet Films. The two first met in Texas, USA, at a grocery store parking lot in early 2015. They began dating, and in July 2019, they got engaged in Rome.

In a post on Jill's Instagram page, she revealed they planned to hold their wedding in Rome. However, the two have never shared their wedding photos, but some of their posts give a hint that they are already married. They celebrate their anniversaries in April every year.

Anirudh Pisharody's height and weight

The film producer is 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall. His weight is approximately 165 pounds or 75 kilograms.

Fast facts about Anirudh Pisharody

Who is Anirudh Pisharody? He is an actor and film producer. When is Anirudh Pisharody's birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 2 February. How old is Anirudh Pisharody? He is 29 years old as of 2023. What is Anirudh Pisharody's nationality? The actor is an American-Indian citizen. What is Anirudh Pisharody's ethnicity? He is of Asian descent. Is Anirudh Pisharody Indian? He is an Indian-American, as he was born in Trichur, Kerala, India, but raised in the United States. Where does Anirudh Pisharody's family come from? His family hails from Trichur, Kerala, India. Who is Anirudh Pisharody's girlfriend? The actor has no girlfriend but is married to Jill Von Dae. When did Anirudh Pisharody get married? It remains a mystery when the actor got married. What is Anirudh Pisharody's height? He is 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall.

Anirudh Pisharody's age is 29 years old as of 2023. He is an actor and film producer. He has appeared in movies and TV shows such as Morgan's Secret Admirer, Big Sky and Never Have I Ever. He currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

