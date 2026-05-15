A heartbroken lady mourned the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, who recently passed away due to cancer complications

In her post, she spoke about how they met at the University of Calabar and the type of person he was to her

Her post has since gone viral as social media users reflected on the life of the late movie star

A Nigerian lady, Sharon Ojong, turned to social media to react to the death of Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo.

The post followed the announcement of the actor’s death, which went viral online and drew emotional responses from members of the public.

A lady who had known Alexx Ekubo since their university days shares what many didn’t know about him. Photo: @sharonojong, @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Alexx Ekubo’s longtime friend mourns him

Identified as @sharonojong on Instagram, the lady spoke about her relationship with the actor, sharing how they had known each other for over 20 years.

She said in her Instagram post:

“There are some people you meet in life and you immediately understand that goodness is still real. Alexx Ikenna Ekubo-Okwareke was that person. A friend for over 20 years that stayed loyal. Not perfect. Not performative. Just genuinely good.

“The kind of man that made you say, “this one was raised right.” He carried respect naturally, laughter everywhere, and stood for truth even when it was uncomfortable.

“Before the fame, before the spotlight, Alexx loved God deeply. He loved people, family, food, privacy and life itself. And somehow, even with all the noise that comes with visibility, he never lost that softness, that humanity.

“What breaks my heart the most is knowing he carried so much pain over the past few years and barely spoke about it. Even in his own pain, he still found room to pray for me, encourage me, and show kindness to others.

“There’s nothing I could write here that I never told him while he was here. He knew he was deeply loved by me. We met in UNICAL as young dreamers chasing acting and impossible ideas. I eventually stepped away, but Alexx knew he belonged in front of the camera. He kept pushing until the world finally saw what we already knew.

“And even after success, some things never changed. He would leave the Island to join us at COZA, and after church we would sit for hours talking about God, life, dreams and purpose.

“People see the actor, the celebrity, the public figure. But I knew the human being. The friend. The heart behind the smile. The romantic guy. The family guy. The dreamer. The daddy. Alexx will talk you into believing in yourself."

A lady who knew Alexx Ekubo for over 20 years shares unknown facts about him. Photo: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

In a related story, a woman posted the screenshot of what she saw when she visited the Instagram page of Alexx Ekubo’s ex-lover, Fancy, after the actor’s death.

Woman shares conversations with Alexx Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartbroken woman took to social media to share the conversation he had with the late Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo, whom she first met in 2017.

Reacting to the sad news of his death, the woman spoke about their last conversation and an argument they once had when they first met.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng