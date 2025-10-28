Judy Montañez, Richard Montañez's wife, is an American businessman and motivational speaker. She is often seen with him at events and was portrayed in the film Flamin' Hot, though the movie's portrayal of her and her husband's story is fictionalised. Judy is often described as a major part of Richard's story and his biggest supporter.

Key takeaways

Judy Montañez's bio

Judy Montañez is best known as the wife of Richard Montañez, an American businessman, motivational speaker, and author best known for inventing Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

She was born and raised in California, United States, where she and Richard built their life together long before fame.

Judy prefers to keep a low profile and does not have a strong public or social media presence. She is reportedly of American-Mexican heritage.

Judy Montez and Richard Montañez's relationship

Judy and Richard Montañez met when they were young, around 12 or 13 years old, and grew up in the same neighbourhood. They started dating as teenagers and had their first child when they were about 17.

Judy encouraged Richard to apply for a job at Frito-Lay in the mid-1970s, marking the beginning of his career. The couple reportedly got married in 1978 and has been together ever since.

While Richard has been more active in the public eye, Judy prefers to remain private. However, glimpses into their family life have been shared on Richard's Instagram account. She and Richard have also attended public events together, such as the SXSW festival.

Do Judy and Richard Montañez have children?

Judy and Richard Montañez have three children. Two of their sons are named Lucky and Steven. However, their children prefer to stay out of the public eye and are not prominently featured in media or interviews. The couple also have grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Judy and Richard Montañez’s love story was brought to life in Flamin’ Hot

In the movie Flamin' Hot, based on Richard’s memoir, Flamin’ Hot: The Incredible True Story of One Man’s Rise from Janitor to Top Executive, Judy and Richard Montañez's love story is portrayed as a foundational relationship that drives Richard's success.

Judy, played by actress Annie Gonzalez, is shown as a loyal and caring wife who always supports Richard. She stands by him as he goes from being a struggling janitor to becoming a marketing executive. Judy’s belief in Richard gives him the courage to follow his ideas, including the one that led to the creation of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

The couple's journey also inspired the song The Fire Inside, written by Diane Warren for the movie Flamin’ Hot. The song, performed by Becky G, celebrates their version of the American dream.

Richard Montañez credits Judy for his success

The author has credited his wife, Judy Montañez, for her central role in his success and for being his biggest supporter throughout his career.

He has publicly acknowledged her influence and has stated that without her, he would not have achieved what he has. In a 2023 interview on ThePassionateFew Podcast, Richard said:

My wife has always been brilliant … The leadership of a woman is just so powerful, incredible

In a 2023 interview with SXSW, Richard also credited her for always standing by his side through everything, saying:

Without her there wouldn’t be this product. Well, there wouldn’t be me, to tell you the truth.

Judy Montañez is the wife of former Frito-Lay executive Richard Montañez and has been his biggest supporter. They have been married since the 1970s and have children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her story, including her role as a source of encouragement and support, was featured in the 2023 biographical film Flamin' Hot. Richard credits Judy for his success.

