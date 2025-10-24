How Kniko Howard balances family legacy and a low-key existence
Kniko Howard has grown up in the spotlight but has maintained a low profile. His mother is Draya Michele, an American actress and social media personality. Kniko has accompanied his mother to several red carpet events, including a movie premiere and music award event.
Key takeaways
- Kniko Howard was born on 29 December 2002 to Draya Michelle and Kniko Howard Sr.
- Draya Michelle gave birth to Kniko at age 17.
- Kniko Howard enrolled at Georgia State University in 2021.
- He has two half-siblings: a brother and a sister from his mother's relationships.
Profile summary
Real name
Kniko Howard
Gender
Male
Date of birth
29 December 2002
Age
23 years (as of October 2025)
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Place of birth
United States
Current residence
Atlanta, Georgia, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
Mixed
Religion
Christianity
Height in feet
5'11"
Height in centimetres
179
Weight in pounds
178
Weight in kilograms
81
Hair colour
Black
Eye colour
Dark brown
Mother
Draya Michele
Father
Kniko Howard Sr
Siblings
2
University
Georgia State University
Who is Kniko Howard?
Kniko Howard was born in the United States. He is an American national of African-American ethnicity.
Kniko Howard has two half-siblings, including a brother named Jru Scandrick, from her mother's relationship with NFL player Orlando Scandrick. He also has a sister from his mother's relationship with Jalen Green.
Kniko Howard joined Georgia State University in 2021. Draya Michelle posted a photo of him at the university on Instagram. She captioned it in part:
Well. It’s official. I’m a college mum. I’m so proud of you, son!!!!!! College whew, I mean, I knew you’d make it here. I hope you grow, learn, make new friends here in ATL SHAWTY I love you.
All about Kniko Howard’s parents and family background
Kniko Howard is the son of Draya Michelle and Kniko Howard Sr. His mother is an American actress and social media personality. She is best known for her appearance on VH1's series Basketball Wives LA and TV One's Will to Love.
Draya gave birth to Kniko at age 17. Speaking to E! News in 2019, she opened up about her experience being a young mother, saying:
I had a really, really strong mum who, you know, led me to believe that any situation I was put in I could overcome and that no matter what happened, she was always going to be there to support me. So, I wasn’t afraid. I had my mum to hold me down and have my back, and she did.
Although there were rumours that Gilbert Arenas was Kniko's father, Draya confirmed that Kniko Howard Sr is the father. He works as a barber in Pennsylvania:
My son’s father lives in PA and makes an honest living being a barber. I’ve been quiet too long. I’ve also let people tell ‘my story’ on TV too many times. I’ll speak my truths.
Kniko Howard and Jalen Green relationship explored
Kniko is the same age as his mother's boyfriend, Jalen Green. Green is a professional basketball player who plays for the Phoenix Suns in the NBA. Draya and Green welcomed a daughter on 12 May 2024.
Draya Michele took Kniko to watch her boyfriend, Jalen Green, play basketball. According to Page Six, they sat at the courtside as Jalen helped the Houston Rockets defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves.
FAQs
- Who is Kniko Howard? He is the son of Draya Michelle.
- What is Kniko Howard's age? Kniko is 22 years old as of October 2025. He was born on 29 December 2002, and his zodiac sign is Capricorn.
- Who is Kniko Howard's dad? Kniko's father is Kniko Howard Sr.
- Who is Michelle Draya? She is a renowned American actress and social media personality.
- What is Michelle Draya known for? Michelle is best known for her role in VH1's series Basketball Wives LA and TV One's Will to Love.
- Where did Kniko Howard study? Kniko joined Georgia State University in 2021.
- How tall is Kniko Howard? Draya Michelle's son stands at approximately 5 feet and 11 inches (179 centimetres) tall.
- Is Kniko Howard on Instagram? Kniko Howard is not on Instagram, but his mother, Draya Michele, boasts over 9.6 million followers on the platform.
Even with a famous mother, Kniko Howard chooses to live a simple, low-key life. He is the son of American actress and social media personality Draya Michelle and Kniko Howard Sr. Kniko attended Georgia State University.
