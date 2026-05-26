Former Rivers governor Rotimi Amaechi arrives in Abuja as ADC presidential primary results approach

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar dominates in Kano, Lagos, and Kebbi with commanding victories

Tension rises within ADC amid concerns over alleged process irregularities

FCT, Abuja - Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has arrived in Abuja ahead of the final announcement of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primary results, as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar continues to dominate in key states across the country.

Atiku has so far recorded decisive victories in Kano, Lagos and Kebbi states, widening the gap between himself and other contenders in the race for the ADC presidential ticket.

Tension rises in Abuja as former Minister Rotimi Amaechi awaits the ADC presidential primary results while Atiku Abubakar leads in key states. Photo credit: @rotimiamaechi

Source: Twitter

Amaechi’s arrival in the Federal Capital Territory on Tuesday, May 26, came amid mounting anticipation over the conclusion of the nationwide collation exercise by the party.

Amaechi returns for final collation

In a statement shared by his camp shortly after his arrival in Abuja, Amaechi was described as being fully prepared for the final phase of the exercise.

“HE Rotimi Amaechi is back in Abuja, energised and ready for the final count and the announcement of the final results of the ADC Presidential Primaries,” the statement read.

The former Rivers State governor also commended the ADC for conducting what he described as a transparent nationwide process.

“Kudos to the ADC for leading the way and being the only party to have held nationwide primaries for the presidential ticket. This is what true democracy looks like,” the statement added.

Atiku widens lead in key states

While Amaechi returned to Abuja for the final declaration, Atiku continued to strengthen his position with commanding victories in several major states already declared.

In Kano State, the former Vice President polled 155,995 votes to defeat Amaechi, who secured 15,914 votes, while Mohammed Hayatu-Deen scored 9,994 votes.

Atiku also emerged victorious in Lagos State with 37,779 votes, leaving Amaechi with 6,791 votes and Hayatu-Deen with 2,261 votes.

In Kebbi state, Atiku maintained his dominance after recording 65,153 votes, while Amaechi and Hayatu-Deen polled 5,931 and 454 votes respectively.

Tension mounts ahead of final announcement

The ongoing collation has generated intense political interest within the party, especially following concerns earlier raised by Hayatu-Deen over alleged irregularities in parts of the process.

Despite the growing tension, party officials are expected to formally announce the overall winner after the completion of collation from all participating states.

Political observers believe the results already declared may significantly shape the final outcome of the ADC presidential primary.

Hayatu-Deen boycotts ADC presidential primary

Previously, Legit.ng repoted that one of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential aspirants, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, has announced that he will not attend the official declaration of results from the party’s presidential primary, citing concerns over alleged irregularities.

His position comes as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar continues to lead in results reportedly collated from several states across the federation.

Source: Legit.ng