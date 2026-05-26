Former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi has raised alarm over the worsening plight of Nigerians abroad, particularly those facing xenophobic attacks in South Africa

Obi revealed that many distressed citizens would rather remain in South Africa than return home, citing harsher conditions in Nigeria

His remarks, delivered at an NDC dinner in Abuja, also criticised the Federal Government’s failure to support Nigerians facing hardship overseas

Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has expressed deep concern over the worsening plight of Nigerians living abroad, particularly in South Africa.

Speaking at a dinner organised for NDC aspirants in Abuja on Monday, May 25, 2026, Obi revealed that many Nigerians enduring xenophobic attacks in South Africa would rather remain there than return home.

Peter Obi highlights Nigerians’ struggle abroad as xenophobia in South Africa worsens. Photo credit: PeterObi/x

Source: Twitter

“I just came back last night from South Africa. You know what Nigerians are going through in South Africa and so many other African countries,” Obi said.

He explained that despite efforts to provide facilities for distressed Nigerians to return, many rejected the offer, insisting that conditions in Nigeria were worse.

“Most of them told me they would rather die there than come back. They said things are even worse at home,” he added.

Obi meets South African leaders

According to PUNCh, during his visit, Obi met with political leaders and former South African President Thabo Mbeki to seek improved relations between South Africans and other African nationals. He said discussions with three ministers were “very fruitful” and focused on easing tensions between communities.

Obi faulted the Nigerian Federal Government for failing to support citizens facing hardship abroad.

“It is not only in South Africa that Nigerians have problems, but they have problems in other countries. I have had cause to ask them if our government has visited and the answer is no. If your country is not there for you, who will care for you? Is it an outsider?” he queried.

He also lamented Nigeria’s deteriorating security situation, contrasting it with the country’s historic role in global peacekeeping.

“Nigeria played a role in securing nations since the Second World War. We have been part of peacekeeping and commanded United Nations peacekeeping forces globally. But today, Nigeria cannot secure itself. This is unacceptable,” Obi said.

NDC explains delay in electronic voting

Meanwhile, NDC National Leader Seriake Dickson explained why the party could not deploy electronic voting for its primaries as earlier planned. He said the platform was ready but required further testing to avoid glitches.

“After now, any other primary in the NDC for the next three months upward, and certainly by the next round of elections, every registered voter will start using their phone to vote,” Dickson stated.

He added that the NDC was built on ideology and service, not as “a special purpose vehicle for any human being.”

Former NNPP Board of Trustees Secretary Buba Galadima also addressed aspirants, urging them to remain loyal even if they fail to secure tickets.

“If you are about two to 17 aspirants in any constituency, you must bear in mind that only one of you can have the opportunity to fly the flag,” he said.

Federal Government fails to support citizens overseas, Obi criticises leadership. Photo credit: PeterObi/x

Source: Twitter

Atiku reacts to Tinubu’s response to South Africa crisis

Legit.ng earlier reported that Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has faulted the handling of the xenophobic atatcks on foreigners in South Africa by President Bola Tinubu administration. Atiku said Tinubu administration’s response to the renewed anti-immigrant tensions in South Africa was sluggish.

He said it is embarrassing and unacceptable that Nigeria had to be shamed into action while smaller nations moved swiftly to protect their citizens. The ADC chieftain said Tinubu’s government appeared devoid of the decisive urgency expected of a nation with Nigeria’s diplomatic stature.

Source: Legit.ng