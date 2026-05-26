The European Football governing body is mourning the death of a former Greek international

The former Olympiacos star cemented his name as one of the best defenders in the Greek Super League Championship

Fans have joined UEFA and his club to mourn the passing away of the three-time Greek Cup winner

A former UEFA Champions League player has sadly passed away at the age of 49 following a prolonged illness on Monday, May 25.

The former defender started his professional career in 1995 and ended it in 2009, playing his entire club football in Greece.

Greece defender Paraskevas Antzas passes away at the age of 49. Photo by: Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates.

Source: Getty Images

Cause of death emerges

Former Greek international Paraskevas Antzas has died following a diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The former defender had been diagnosed with motor neurone disease in December 2024 and, since then, had retired from the public eye, returning to his hometown Drama, to battle the disease.

Antzas also earned 26 caps with the Greece national side and lost in the final of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship in 1998, per GiveMeSport.

UEFA and Olympiacos have sent their separate condolences messages to the family of Paraskevas Antzas.

UEFA wrote:

"We are saddened by the passing of former Greece international Paraskevas Antzas at the age of 49. Antzas earned 26 caps for Greece and reached the UEFA European Under-21 Championship final in 1998. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and former teammates at this difficult time."

Meanwhile, Olympiacos described Antzas as a passionate and incredible player who served the club with dedication and discipline. Thrylos wrote:

"Olympiacos FC, with a sense of sorrow, bids farewell to a great man and footballer, Paraskevas Antzas, who honoured the red and white jersey with passion, strength and dignity.

"His presence left a strong impression on the field of play and on everyone who knew him."

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans following the death of Antzas. Read the below:

@sspand12 said:

We're living through unbelievable situations. I can't believe it. From my idols at Olympiacos and so young. Truly, truly, truly such a shame. May he have a good Paradise.

@ConstantineLad added:

"Probably he would have been in Euro 2004 and if he didn't have personal problems in 2003/2004 an excellent world Class defender member of the 2004 Golden generation ."

UEFA mourns former Greece and Olympiacos defender, Paraskevas Antzas. Photo by: Laurence Griffiths.

Source: Getty Images

Club career of Antzas

Paraskevas Antzas began his career with Pandramaikos before moving to Xanthi in 1995. He was one of three players who shared the Best Young Player of the Season award in 1998.

A move to Olympiacos followed in 1998, which would usher in the most glittering period of his footballing life. Antzas abruptly hung up his boots in 2003 for family reasons.

He then embarked on a second spell at the Piraeus club in 2007. Antzas called time on his playing days for good in 2009.

Nigerian football dies of poisoning

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian football has been thrown into mourning following the tragic death of former Southampton and Royal Antwerp winger Victor Udoh.

The 21-year-old footballer reportedly died in Abuja on Monday, May 25, under heartbreaking circumstances, with early reports suggesting suspected food or alcohol poisoning.

Source: Legit.ng