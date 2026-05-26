Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, a human rights activist and media entrepreneur, Omoyele Sowore, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, emerged as the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC).

As reported by Premium Times, Sowore emerged unopposed at the party’s primary held in Abuja, the Nigerian capital city.

Mr Sowore received unanimous backing from delegates and party leaders at the exercise, reinforcing his dominance within the party as it prepares for the next electoral cycle.

He subsequently stepped down as the national chairman of the party after emerging as its consensus presidential candidate. He is also the founder of the party, which was established in 2018.

Speaking shortly after his emergence as the party’s flag bearer, Mr Sowore was presented with its flag amid cheers from supporters at the venue.

In his acceptance speech, the presidential candidate pledged to champion what he described as a “revolutionary change” capable of transforming Nigeria’s political and economic landscape.

He said the country must decisively confront corruption, unemployment, insecurity and poor governance, which he argued have continued to deepen hardship for millions of Nigerians, particularly young people.

According to him, the AAC was established to pursue the vision of a “new Nigeria” anchored on accountability, justice and people-centred governance.

The activist-turned-politician also thanked delegates from across the country for what he described as their resilience, sacrifice and unwavering belief in the ideals of the party despite political pressures.

This will be the third consecutive time Mr Sowore will contest the presidential election unchallenged on the platform of the AAC, the party he founded. In the 2019 presidential election, he polled 33,953 votes to finish fifth overall. In the 2023 election, he secured 14,608 votes.

Mr Sowore criticised the state of the nation’s economy, warning that persistent unemployment and corruption were undermining development and limiting opportunities for citizens.

He maintained that the AAC would continue to distinguish itself as a platform willing to openly confront national challenges without political compromise.

The AAC leader also dismissed the growing trend of opposition coalitions and alliances ahead of the 2027 elections, insisting that genuine political strength lies with grassroots supporters and committed party members rather than elite political arrangements.

This will be the third consecutive time Mr Sowore will contest the presidential election unchallenged on the platform of the AAC, the party he founded. In the 2019 presidential election, he polled 33,953 votes to finish fifth overall. In the 2023 election, he secured 14,608 votes.

Meanwhile, the AAC said it has commenced its Expression of Interest process for aspirants seeking elective positions ahead of the 2027 elections.

The party explained that the move forms part of efforts to deepen internal democracy, promote transparency and encourage wider participation in its political processes.

Congratulations to @sowore for your hard-earned victory as the flag bearer of your party the AAC. The Lord is your strength.

Congratulations to Omoyele Sowore on emerging as the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress. His manifesto reflects thought and a genuine desire to address the challenges Nigerians are currently facing. In an ideal nation, a candidate with such people-centred ideas should naturally earn the support of the masses. Sadly, our politics has been reduced to stomach infrastructure, where many care less about vision and more about who can share rice and money.

It is important to add that though I have just I congratulated Sowore for emerging as presidential candidate of his party, he cannot win any election in the current Nigeria except if a revolution happens and he emerges through such a process. Nigerians are in love with corrupt politicians and RICE.

Source: Legit.ng