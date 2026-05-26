The NBS has released its latest LPG price report showing that the average retail price for refilling a 5kg, 12.5kg cylinder

Anambra, Ondo, and Ogun recorded the lowest 5kg cooking gas prices, while Lagos posted the highest prices

The North-West zone recorded the highest average price for both 5kg and 12.5kg

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported that the average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), commonly known as cooking gas, rose by 13.73% on a month-on-month basis, increasing from N7,655.73 in March 2026 to N8,706.93 in April 2026.

On a year-on-year basis, the price increased by 10.42% from N7,885.60 recorded in April 2025.

Anambra, Ondo, and Ogun remain the cheapest states for 5kg LPG refills. Photo: NBS

Source: Twitter

The report also showed that the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder of LPG rose by 13.89% month-on-month, increasing from N19,652.83 in March 2026 to N22,382.20 in April 2026.

On a year-on-year basis, this represents a 10.43% increase from N20,268.06 in April 2025.

In a state-by-state analysis, Lagos recorded the highest average price for refilling a 5kg cylinder at N9,745.10, followed by Nasarawa (N9,451.70) and Bayelsa (N9,422.74).

Conversely, Anambra recorded the lowest average price at N7,204.76, followed by Ondo (N7,239.49) and Ogun (N7,825.75).

The NBS disclosed the figures in its April 2026 Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) Price Watch report.

Top 10 states with the highest 5kg LPG prices

Lagos: N9,745.10

Nasarawa: N9,451.70

Bayelsa: N9,422.74

Zamfara: N9,371.44

Yobe: N9,228.23

Jigawa: N9,173.81

Kaduna: N9,119.29

Kano: N9,081.12

Cross River: N9,072.89

Taraba: N9,039.21

Top 10 states with the lowest 5kg LPG prices

Anambra: N7,204.76

Ondo: N7,239.49

Ogun: N7,825.75

Abuja: N8,055.06

Bauchi: N8,071.55

Osun: N8,229.08

Imo: N8,248.71

Abia: N8,285.60

Rivers: N8,359.22

Kebbi: N8,441.60

12.5kg Cooking Gas (Top 10 states with highest prices)

Katsina: N25,596.71

Kogi: N24,558.25

Gombe: N24,438.97

Akwa Ibom: N24,374.97

Lagos: N24,362.75

Nasarawa: N23,629.26

Kebbi: N23,604.00

Bayelsa: N23,556.84

Zamfara: N23,428.59

Abuja: N23,387.66

North-West records the highest cooking gas prices in the latest NBS report. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Facebook

12.5kg Cooking Gas (Top 10 states with lowest prices)

Ogun: N19,564.36

Bauchi: N20,178.87

Anambra: N20,511.90

Osun: N20,572.70

Imo: N20,621.76

Abia: N20,714.01

Rivers: N20,898.05

Delta: N21,335.88

Ebonyi: N21,343.66

Oyo: N21,748.04

Zonal analysis

On a zonal basis, the North-West recorded the highest average retail price for 5kg LPG at N9,025.07, followed by the North-East at N8,847.16, while the South-East recorded the lowest at N8,224.37.

For 12.5kg LPG, the North-West also recorded the highest average price at N23,276.95, followed by the North-Central at N22,865.29, while the South-East recorded the lowest at N21,060.92.

Cooking gas price rises

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the price of cooking gas could climb to N2,000 per kg in some parts of the country amid increasing scarcity of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) at depots nationwide.

There is also rising household demand, and experts have hinted that the limited supply could signal an increase.

The NMDPRA's figures indicate that the daily LPG consumption rate averaged 4,818 metric tonnes for April, which is more than the average daily supply rate of 4,545 metric tonnes.

Source: Legit.ng