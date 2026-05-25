A solar engineer has gone viral on social media after enlightening his followers and everyone else about panels

In his tweet which quickly went viral, he mentioned how to recognise good and bad panels without much stress

Massive reactions followed his post as social media users stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A solar engineer attracted attention online after posting guidance on how to distinguish between reliable and poor quality solar panels.

The post gained rapid attention on X, sparking extensive discussion among users interested in renewable energy and home installations.

Solar engineer demonstrates how to identify good panels. Photo credit: @GbeleePaul/X.

Source: Twitter

Solar engineer speaks about panels

The individual behind the account, @GbeleePaul on X, shared photos of himself conducting a test on a solar panel.

In the accompanying caption, he explained a straightforward method for identifying panels that performed well and those that did not, noting that the process did not require complicated equipment or expertise.

His explanation caught the attention of many readers who had previously found the subject confusing or overly technical.

According to the post, the demonstration involved a panel with a specified power rating.

The results obtained during the test indicated that the actual output exceeded that rating by a considerable margin.

The engineer described the outcome in happy terms, suggesting that the panel was of high quality and performed impressively under the conditions of the test.

In his words:

"Testing panels!!! Best way to recognize good and bad panels 555W panel generating 622.8W. This panel nah fire!!!

Solar engineer speaks about distinguishing good and bad panels. Photo credit: @GbeleePaul/X.

Source: Twitter

Comments began to accumulate rapidly as Nigerians reacted to the findings and shared their own experiences with solar equipment.

Some users expressed surprise at how simple the assessment process appeared to be, while others asked follow-up questions about what to look for when purchasing panels.

A number of commenters thanked him for breaking down the information in a way that felt easy to comprehend.

Parody said:

"This panel nah fire!!!" Is that a good thing?"

Ovie said:

"Put load then take again."

Good punter asked:

"Mind sharing your plug?"

Chukwunedum said:

"VOC without load right."

Livëon Luxe commented:

"Show me the jobs you do to get the fundings to put all this in place? Introduce me sir, so I can replicate."

@Mikk said:

'Y’all post about solar so much now the government are charging before u use solar in Lagos, make una reduce the way u post about stuff."

Pastor Tunde added:

"What is your advice best number of panels and Accessories to fit a duplex building with 8 rooms, for 8 fan, light bulbs, 2 AC, TVs and 2 refrigerator???"

Livëon Luxe commented:

"Show me the jobs you do to get the fundings to put all this in place? Introduce me sir, so I can replicate."

See the post below:

Nigerian lady bans tenants from solar

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian landlady shared why she decided to ban tenants from installing solar panels in her house.

She listed several reasons while also pointing out some other grievances she needed to address with her supposed tenants.

Source: Legit.ng