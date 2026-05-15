NAHCON said its investigation showed that the pilgrims arrived in Makkah late and the accommodation process was still ongoing

The commission stated that some pilgrims went to perform Umrah while room allocation was underway, which led to confusion over assigned accommodation

NAHCON confirmed that all affected pilgrims had later been attended to and properly accommodated after officials resolved the misunderstanding

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has responded to claims that some pilgrims from Adamawa State were abandoned without accommodation in Makkah during the 2026 Hajj exercise.

The commission said the viral video circulating online did not accurately reflect the situation on ground.

NAHCON is reacting to the viral video showing Adamawa pilgrims outside a hotel in Makkah. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

In a post on X, NAHCON said its officials immediately investigated the incident after the footage gained attention on social media. According to the commission, the affected pilgrims arrived in Makkah late on May 13 and the accommodation process was still ongoing when the video was recorded.

Investigation follows viral video

The commission explained that while some pilgrims waited for room allocation, others chose to proceed to the Haram to perform Umrah. It said this created confusion among some of the pilgrims, especially those who already had rooms assigned but were unaware of their allocations.

“This resulted in miscommunication during room allocation as some of those in the video had rooms allocated but didn't know where the rooms where,” NAHCON stated.

Officials later attended to the pilgrims upon their return and completed the accommodation arrangements, according to the commission. NAHCON maintained that all affected pilgrims have now been properly lodged.

Nigerian pilgrims from Adamawa seen waiting outside a hotel in Makkah. Photo: PT

Source: Facebook

The video had earlier sparked concern after reports claimed that pilgrims from Yola North, Song and Madagali local government areas were stranded outside a hotel in Saudi Arabia. Some of the pilgrims seen in the footage appeared exhausted as they sat beside their luggage.

“We all spent the night outside. There are no rooms, nobody is explaining anything to us, and even food has not been provided,” one pilgrim said in the video.

Commission appeals against misinformation

NAHCON insisted that the footage created a misleading impression because it captured events while room allocation was still in progress.

The commission also noted that testimonials from some Adamawa pilgrims in the same video confirmed that accommodation issues were eventually resolved.

The commission urged pilgrims and officials to verify information through appropriate channels before sharing reports online.

“The Commission calls on pilgrims and officials alike that witness any challenge to verify information and contact concerned officials in their State Boards or the Commission first before posting misleading narratives to the public,” the statement read.

NAHCON added that it remains committed to the welfare and comfort of Nigerian pilgrims participating in the 2026 Hajj exercise.

NAHCON completes 2026 Hajj accommodation arrangements

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has completed accommodation arrangements for Nigerian pilgrims participating in the 2026 Hajj and finalised the process ahead of deadlines fixed by Saudi authorities.

In an announcement signed by Ahmad Muazu, Technical Assistant on Media to the NAHCON chairman, on February 2, 2026, it was noted that the development positions Nigeria among countries that concluded one of the most critical operational requirements for the pilgrimage within the approved timeline.

Source: Legit.ng