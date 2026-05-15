Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has hinted at major summer signings amid growing links to Victor Osimhen

The Spanish giants are planning a rebuild after a disappointing 2025/26 season without major trophies

José Mourinho’s possible return as Real Madrid coach has added fresh speculation around a move for the Nigerian striker

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has fuelled fresh transfer speculation after admitting the club is preparing for another ambitious summer rebuild.

The comments arrive at a time when Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen continues to be linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu ahead of the summer transfer window.

Victor Osimhen has emerged as a top target for Spanish giants Real Madrid ahead of the summer transfer window. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

Los Blancos are expected to overhaul parts of the squad after a frustrating campaign that could end without a major trophy.

Despite once leading the La Liga title race, Real Madrid eventually lost ground to rivals FC Barcelona and also suffered shock exits in the Copa del Rey and UEFA Champions League.

Off the pitch, the season has also been filled with tension, including managerial uncertainty and reports of dressing room disagreements involving senior players.

Perez signals busy summer for Real Madrid

Speaking during an interview with El Chiringuito TV via Sports Mole, Perez made it clear that Real Madrid are preparing to attack the transfer market once again.

Florentino Perez made it clear that Real Madrid are ready to move for top-quality players this summer. Photo by AFP7

Source: Getty Images

“Of course we will sign players this summer. Always exciting signings. When there’s a good player, I go for him,” Perez said.

The statement has immediately intensified speculation around several stars already linked with the club, including Osimhen, Enzo Fernandez, Michael Olise, Rodri, Vitinha, and Nico Schlotterbeck.

Real Madrid are reportedly prioritising reinforcements in midfield and defence, but there is also growing belief the club could target a high-level striker depending on how the summer develops.

Mourinho link adds more fuel to Osimhen rumours

Part of the growing attention around Osimhen’s future is connected to reports linking José Mourinho with a sensational return to Real Madrid.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Portuguese coach has emerged as one of the names reportedly under consideration as the club searches for a new direction after a disappointing season.

According to reports, Mourinho is interested in making Osimhen his first-choice striker if he takes over at Madrid.

That possibility has naturally increased discussion around the Super Eagles star, whose profile continues to rise across Europe.

Osimhen’s physical style and finishing ability have made him one of the most sought-after forwards in world football over the last few seasons.

Despite the growing rumours, Galatasaray are not interested in selling the Nigerian forward.

Since arriving in Turkey in 2024, Osimhen has become one of the club’s most important players. The striker has scored 59 goals in 74 appearances across all competitions and helped Galatasaray win three trophies in two seasons.

The Turkish champions reportedly want to continue building the squad around him as they chase more domestic success and stronger Champions League campaigns.

Even so, interest from clubs like Real Madrid, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Barcelona continues to follow the striker closely.

Osimhen speaks on his time at Galatasaray

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen has spoken about his time at Galatasaray, expressing deep gratitude and fulfilment about his two years at the club so far.

Osimhen spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Galatasaray before making the move permanent at the start of the 2025/26 season for a record €75 million.

Source: Legit.ng