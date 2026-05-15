Portugal international Bernardo Silva has stated why Arsenal are currently topping the Premier League table this season

The Gunners are on the verge of winning their first title in 22 years, as Manchester United still poses a threat

The experienced midfielder has questioned the tactics employed under Mikel Arteta, which includes time-wasting

Portugal international Bernardo Silva believes Manchester City would have been in charge of the Premier League title race if not for unavoidable circumstances.

Arsenal are currently on top of the Premier League log with 79 points, two points ahead of the Citizens, and are on the verge of winning the trophy for the first time since 2004.

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva believes Arsenal are leading the league because of the Citizens mistakes. Photo by: Shaun Brooks - CameraSport.

Source: Getty Images

The North London side has the opportunity to increase the lead to five points as they face Burnley on Monday, May 18 before Manchester City take on Bournemouth on Tuesday, May 19, per Sky Sports.

On the final day of the EPL 2025/26 season, the Gunners will travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace on Sunday, May 24, while Manchester City will host Aston Villa at Etihad Stadium.

Silva talks down on Arsenal challenge

Bernardo Silva stated that Arsenal would not be in the Premier League lead if Manchester City had avoided key errors this season (transitional season mistakes).

According to NY Times, the Portuguese international played down the performance of the Gunners, insisting that Liverpool remains the Citizens' biggest title rival in the last nine years. He said:

“They’ve been growing and it’s a team that has been together for, what, five years now, so it’s only natural they would improve and start challenging for titles.

“Let’s see what happens. No, I’m not in love. I do believe our main rivals were Liverpool by far.

“I also believe, and I know this is very subjective, that if we were not in a transitional season and if we didn’t make so many mistakes, we would have won this league.

“I’m not saying we would have won easily, but I believe we would have won this league. So it’s quite frustrating.”

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions of aggrieved Gunners following the comments of Silva. Read them below:

@alison_ibra said:

"If Arsenal didn't make mistakes the League would have been over with 5 matches to go. AND they would have won the League in 22/23 and 23/24 because they were the better side."

"And Arsenal are in transition too...we signed 8 players with new players filling key positions that the other players have to learn to play with. This Bernardo guy is genuinely the most disgusting EPL player!"

Bernardo Silva says Liverpool is Manchester City's biggest rival in the Premier League. Photo by: Darren Staples / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

@FootballMind9 added:

"Transitional season" after spending 300 million in one season lol. "If we didn't make so many mistakes" 🤣 Big IF Bernardo

"If Arsenal hadn't made mistakes, we would have won the league in December. If Arsenal had bought two players in January, they would have won the league and the Carabao Cup by now."

Supercomputer predicts EPL winner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Opta’s supercomputer has updated its prediction for the 2025/26 Premier League season after Manchester City defeated Crystal Palace.

Manchester City closed the gap on Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table to two points after their 3-0 win over Palace at the Etihad Stadium.

Source: Legit.ng